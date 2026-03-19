Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 125
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can you tell me how to display a two-dimensional array as a constant, i.e. set all parameters manually?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/567
Can you please tell me how to set up trading on a certain day at a certain time?
I searched through the forum and read Programming basics in MQL5 - Time, but still do not understand how to fit it all into the algorithm?
For example, I need to open a deal on Wednesday after the first 4 o'clock candle.
I take everything about trading on a certain day from my article:
How do I apply it? I try to add call of function in OnTimer() and put a condition that if WeekDays_Check(3)==true and time since beginning of Wednesday within seconds>14300 && seconds <14800, then trade will be opened.
Doesn't work like this( It opens on any day. Explain how to make a trade on a specific day at least?
Thanks in advance. If the code is childish - sorry, I just learn)
Can you please tell me how to set up trading on a certain day at a certain time?
I searched through the forum and read Programming basics in MQL5 - Time, but still do not understand how to fit it all into the algorithm?
For example, I need to open a deal on Wednesday after the first 4 o'clock candle.
I take everything about trading on a certain day from my article:
How do I apply it? I try to add call of function in OnTimer() and put a condition that if WeekDays_Check(3)==true and time since beginning of Wednesday within seconds>14300 && seconds <14800, then trade will be opened.
Doesn't work like this( It opens on any day. Explain how to make a trade on a specific day at least?
Thanks in advance. If the code is childish - sorry, I just learn)
?
Maybe.
?
Yes, it worked! Thank you very much. Of course, there are still some errors in day offsets, but that's already my part of the code problem, but as it is, everything works. If you put false on unnecessary days, in true the trade goes - that's what's needed.
Thanks again
I reregistered at Insta Trader connected a real account, signed up for the signal in MQ5 / ***/ subscription was successful, then opened Insta Trader and went into the system settings to enable the signal but Atam writes signal is not connected, how do I connect the signal and put it into effect with real money [Trading Account #5216372].
where to log in exactly
In the trading terminal.
Hello.
Could you please tell me how to set expiry date of pending order (EXPIRATION) in CTrade class? I tried to add this position when sending CTrade.SellStop(Lot,Price,NULL,SL,TP,expiration); it always says "can't convert enum". The only thing I found in CTrade's documentation is how to find out the lifetime for the RequestExpiration pending order, but I don't know how to set it.
Can CTrade set the expiration time? Or may be, it may be necessary to use the full request MqlTradeRequest through OrderSend()? I don't really understand how to use it, because CTrade is mentioned in all the articles.
Hello.
Could you please tell me how to set expiry date of pending order (EXPIRATION) in CTrade class? I tried to add this position when sending CTrade.SellStop(Lot,Price,NULL,SL,TP,expiration); it always says "can't convert enum". The only thing I found in CTrade's documentation is how to find out the lifetime for the RequestExpiration pending order, but I don't know how to set it.
Can CTrade set the expiration time? Or may be, it may be necessary to use the full request MqlTradeRequest through OrderSend()? I don't really understand how to use it, because CTrade is mentioned in all the articles.