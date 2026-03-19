Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1095
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@Roman, you're right and there's nothing to argue about.
Only I did not say that we must learn from complex tasks. You have to start with a simple one. A house is built from its foundation, not from the roof.
But you don't have to know C++ to learn to write in MQL. Although the languages are compatible in some sense, they are different. And they are intended for different tasks. And the forum can help you clear up the mess but not teach you from scratch.
So no one will say, "Take a green cube and put it on an orange ball. ....". And certainly no one will explain in detail and with justification why it is necessary and what might happen if the colours are different or, all the more so, if you put the ball on the cube...
The surest way is to learn on your own. And always! At least you won't have a reason to say you weren't taught right ))))
Just finished, and finished so on purpose.
A few years ago they introduced this fraud protection - to protect sales in the marketplace. After all, you can simply download a demo (without paying anything) and test on large timeframes for today. Just copy trades from the tester to the real one. On a large timeframe the delay is insignificant, and does not lead to a large discrepancy of signals.
Where were you (?) when this hole was mentioned, and it was plugged - just banned testing for today.
And to fix the bugs, why wait a day? Fix it - who does not give?
Suppose I find out that the robot has traded something wrong today. But I cannot check it in the tester - I have to wait until tomorrow.
Exactly, it is plugging a hole and not solving the problem) the developers have solved their problem at someone else's expense)
Fool)
A good developer keeps a detailed log of trades and trading situations when making decisions (when signals are received). Moreover, the online chart is always in view.
I do not understand, what are the difficulties if there are logs and online chart in front of you?
Are you sure you understand exactly how to use the tester? Are you sure you have run the test at least once in the mode "debugging on historical data"?
If you do not understand something or do not know - it does not give you the right to throw words. The time limit for the "Ban for a week" medal of honour is very much approaching for insults.
Everything flows - everything changes...
Unfortunately, this is not about MQL.
I haven't seen that discussion, unfortunately (can I get a link?), but the question remains.
I have a running robot and I need to have the current day's test result. Why can't I get it? Just because someone outbids you and finds a way to make money? Why is that not fair? If he's putting up a position himself on the real, why is it cheating?
This restriction is more of a "better to outbid than underbid" kind of thing...
Let's put it this way: you are a seller. You have good products. Sales from them - zero, but downloaded demos for the tester - thousands. You can't understand why all of a sudden... And then you discover the scheme: cunning people have been earning money with your programs for a long time... How? The answer was above. But you said it was fair. But most sellers, unfortunately for you, do not think so. A scheme has been voiced not to buy anything from the marketplace, but to use it legally. That's a hole the company has covered. What is wrong? What is unclear?
Yes... That's a twist I hadn't thought of...
But you could, for example, make a check on what hardware the program was compiled on and allow the test to be unrestricted. After all, you do check the activation. By the same principle...
However, it would probably be expensive...
A good developer keeps a detailed log of trades and trading situations when making decisions (when signals are received). Moreover, the online chart is always in view.
I do not understand, what are the difficulties if there are logs and online chart in front of you?
Are you sure you understand exactly how to use the tester? Are you sure you have run the test at least once in the mode "debugging on historical data"?
If you do not understand something or do not know - it does not give you the right to throw words. For insults, the time limit for the "Ban for a week" medal of honour is very much approaching.
Once again: for today there are errors in the transactions. There are no errors for the previous days.
To understand what error, you need to run in the tester for today. I.e. wait until tomorrow.
What does "Tester on historical data" have to do with it? It does not work for today either.
Once again: there are errors in today's trades. There are no errors in previous days.
In order to understand what the error is, you need to run it in the tester for today. I.e. wait until tomorrow.
What does "Tester on historical data" have to do with it? It does not work for today either.
If you have determined "that there is an error", then you know exactly the cause.And please stop dwelling on the subject: you have been clearly answered and shown the certificate: the test is not valid for the current day.
Once again: there are errors in today's trades. There are no errors in previous days.
In order to understand what the error is, you need to run it in the tester for today. I.e. wait until tomorrow.
What does "Tester on historical data" have to do with it? It also does not work for today.
You wrote this yesterday. And there is no need to wait until tomorrow.
Today, instead of running yesterday's day in the tester, you again began to discuss this topic, which has been fully and unambiguously answered - it is closed in order to avoid tricks of sly persons, the behavior will not change, and you can run the test for yesterday to check errors.
Or do you have a different goal in mind? There is no need to respond - this post is a guide to action.
I have the time and price of points A and B
How do I know the time and price of point C? It's in the middle between A and B.
I can't find an example anywhere