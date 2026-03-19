Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1017

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Compiler version 2007 .

ulong Func()

{

return -1;

}

0 rreors 0 warnings

Is this ok?

 
pivomoe:

The compiler version is 2007.

ulong Func()
{
 return -1;
}
0 erreors 0 warnings

Is this normal?

Why shouldn't it be ok?

And please learn how to insert code.

 

questions from beginners...

I'm a beginner, so I have a question.


should this be considered as a wish for the metaquotes, or is it already there?


16. the indicator background in the basement should be transparent and thus not cover the price.

17. to save indicator colour settings in a template.

see attachment.


cpsb

 
I'm running out of space on the cd.
I'm thinking of transferring some of the quotes to a thumb drive,
using symbolic links.

Can I do that?

I remember using symbolic links to create one shared template folder for 2 terminals.

Congr.

 
Stalker:

questions from beginners...

and I'm a beginner, so I have a question.


should this be considered as a wish for metaquotes, or is it already there?


16. to make indicator background in the basement transparent and thus not cover the price.

17. that the colour settings of the indicator be saved in the template.

https://hkar.ru/XGKT (I have NO PICTURE to insert the picture, here is the proof https://hkar.ru/XI9n )


cpsb

Well, when you're done try just dragging the picture into the text input box.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Well, when you're done, try just dragging the picture into the text input box.

made a clipping and pressed paste. it didn't work! attached.
[Deleted]  
Alexey Viktorov:

That's not what I mean. After all, nothing prevents me from temporarily copying these two indicators to a normal place, compile, delete and work with the Expert Advisor without restrictions.

Or, if I connect the resource with normal placement of the indicator and then try to change it to a symbolic link.

I managed to do it ))))

I have done it. I have connected the resource and compiled it. It works. I have a "clean" terminal without CC. I copied this indicator to it and launched.... It does not work (((.

Why?

//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#resource   "\\Indicators\\Market\\XXXX.ex5"
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#property   strict
........
   handle_MA = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"::Indicators\\Market\\XXXX.ex5",InpPeriodMA);
   if(handle_MA == INVALID_HANDLE)                                         // проверяем наличие хендла индикатора
   {
      Print("Не удалось получить хендл индикатора handle_MA");             // если хендл не получен, то выводим сообщение в лог об ошибке
      return(INIT_FAILED);                                                 // завершаем работу с ошибкой
   }

2019.03.23 14:24:18.908 XXXX    invalid license (538)
2019.03.23 14:24:18.908 my_XXXX (USDCHF,H1)     cannot load custom indicator '....\MQL5\Indicators\my_XXXX.ex5::Indicators\Market\XXXX.ex5' [4802]
2019.03.23 14:24:18.908 my_XXXX (USDCHF,H1)     Не удалось получить хендл индикатора handle_MA
 
Сергей Таболин:

Got my hands on it )))

Done. Connected the resource, compiled it. It works. I have a "clean" terminal without CC. I copied this indicator to it and launched.... It does not work (((.

Why?

I tried to work with resources, it took some time. One variant - the resource name should not exceed 63 characters

The length of the constant string <resource_file_path> should not exceed 63 characters.

the path itself must be correct, I would first try to connect a simple indicator, and then from the Market - indicators from the Market are also restricted, demo only work in the tester and indicators from the Market cannot be copied - you must download them to each terminal
 
Сергей Таболин:

It's hard to understand anything with these names. I have no problem connecting the indicators as resources.


 
Сергей Таболин:

Got my hands on it )))

Done. Connected the resource, compiled it. It works. I have a "clean" terminal without CC. I copied this indicator to it and launched.... It does not work (((.

Why?

What does it have to do with 

#property   strict
1...101010111012101310141015101610171018101910201021102210231024...1605
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