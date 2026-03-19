Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1017
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Compiler version 2007 .
ulong Func()
{
return -1;
}
0 rreors 0 warnings
Is this ok?
The compiler version is 2007.
Is this normal?
Why shouldn't it be ok?
And please learn how to insert code.
questions from beginners...
I'm a beginner, so I have a question.
should this be considered as a wish for the metaquotes, or is it already there?
16. the indicator background in the basement should be transparent and thus not cover the price.
17. to save indicator colour settings in a template.
see attachment.
cpsb
Can I do that?
I remember using symbolic links to create one shared template folder for 2 terminals.
Congr.
questions from beginners...
and I'm a beginner, so I have a question.
should this be considered as a wish for metaquotes, or is it already there?
16. to make indicator background in the basement transparent and thus not cover the price.
17. that the colour settings of the indicator be saved in the template.
https://hkar.ru/XGKT (I have NO PICTURE to insert the picture, here is the proof https://hkar.ru/XI9n )
cpsb
Well, when you're done try just dragging the picture into the text input box.
Well, when you're done, try just dragging the picture into the text input box.
That's not what I mean. After all, nothing prevents me from temporarily copying these two indicators to a normal place, compile, delete and work with the Expert Advisor without restrictions.
Or, if I connect the resource with normal placement of the indicator and then try to change it to a symbolic link.
I managed to do it ))))
I have done it. I have connected the resource and compiled it. It works. I have a "clean" terminal without CC. I copied this indicator to it and launched.... It does not work (((.
Why?
Got my hands on it )))
Done. Connected the resource, compiled it. It works. I have a "clean" terminal without CC. I copied this indicator to it and launched.... It does not work (((.
Why?
I tried to work with resources, it took some time. One variant - the resource name should not exceed 63 characters
The length of the constant string <resource_file_path> should not exceed 63 characters.
It's hard to understand anything with these names. I have no problem connecting the indicators as resources.
Got my hands on it )))
Done. Connected the resource, compiled it. It works. I have a "clean" terminal without CC. I copied this indicator to it and launched.... It does not work (((.
Why?
What does it have to do with