Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 506
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Something about Martin not working at all.Today in this combination not a single order has been placed at all.Help.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Tema97, 2016.01.29 17:24
Hi all ) please help - The target is (if the price is above the ""line"" by (100 pips ) ""then buy"" ) how to express it ( price is higher by 100 pips from any value ) and also here is such a question how to know the price of moving average at the moment - or rather how to express this value???
Thanks in advance )
if(Ask ==("line "+100*Point))
buy
iMA - data of the MA indicator
if(Ask ==("line "+100*Point))
sell...
just starting to wonder how to see the balance
just getting started question how to see the balance
Look in the "Trade" tab (The tab is at the bottom of the terminal).
- Getting started
I am asking for help from the community. The broker has an archive of quotes only for M1, M5, H1 and D1. Is there a tool to convert quotes file from M1 to M15 and (or) to other timeframes with correct time handling ?
TickDownloader try it with both a downloader and a converter