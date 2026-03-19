Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 506

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Nickolay72:
Something about Martin not working at all.Today in this combination not a single order has been placed at all.Help.
The EA code is not complete. I do not understand why. No one here can help you.
 

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Tema97, 2016.01.29 17:24

Hi all ) please help - The target is (if the price is above the ""line"" by (100 pips ) ""then buy"" ) how to express it ( price is higher by 100 pips from any value ) and also here is such a question how to know the price of moving average at the moment - or rather how to express this value???

Thanks in advance )


 
Karputov Vladimir:

if(Ask ==("line "+100*Point))

buy

iMA - data of the MA indicator

 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

if(Ask ==("line "+100*Point))

sell

...
Really?
 
I am asking for help from the community. The broker has an archive of quotes only for M1, M5, H1 and D1. Is there any device to convert M1 quotes file to M15 and/or other timeframes with correct time handling?
 
just starting to wonder how to see the balance
[Deleted]  
werty21:
just starting to wonder how to see the balance
Read the help on the terminal.
 
werty21:
just getting started question how to see the balance
Look in the "Trade" tab (The tab is at the bottom of the terminal).
 
Mike:
I am asking for help from the community. The broker has an archive of quotes only for M1, M5, H1 and D1. Is there a tool to convert quotes file from M1 to M15 and (or) to other timeframes with correct time handling ?
Try TickDownloader and there is a loader and converter
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:
TickDownloader try it with both a downloader and a converter
Thanks,, downloaded, installed, good stuff... Do you know anything similar where stock quotes are available ? I want to try stock CFD, my broker has a lot of stocks, good and different ... :)
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