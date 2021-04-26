Questions from a "dummy" - page 74
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More likely to get the maximum bar and add to it the spread on that bar
Thinking it won't be right as the spread in MT 5 tester changes.
Thinking it wouldn't be right as the spread in MT 5 tester changes.
Inside the minute bar the spread does not change
I see, I didn't know.
Then already MT 5 tester is not such a 'candy' for scalpers. :)
How does the tester determine the spread within a minute bar? Or where to read such nuances?
I've created an EA based on the Envelopes indicator. i.e. it would open a position when the price crosses this indicator and that's what i get:
I need that when the price has crossed the indicator collected a profit once and the position would not open until the next signal. How to do it?
I've created an EA based on the Envelopes indicator. i.e. it would open a position when the price crosses this indicator and that's what i get:
I need that when the price has crossed the indicator collected a profit once and the position would not open until the next signal. How to do it?
Question to MQL5 developers.
I read the article "Algorithm of ticks generation in MetaTrader 5 strategy tester ". I have such a question:
Why do the developers not offer a simulated real-time price when testing? If it is related to the speed of testing, I am more concerned about quality, not speed of testing. In scalping, every point is important, but modelling a price in the tester on the M1 timeframe does not give the desired quality.
Show me how you have written the condition. Most likely you don't have an intersection, just a Close > Value Indicator.
This is not what is needed. You need the part of the code where the signals are generated. In general, you need to define the condition by which positions are opened. From the screenshot above, you can see that to open trades, the condition is sufficient when, for example:
The close price of a formed candle > the indicator values - (Close[1] > Val_Indicator[1]).
But you need a crossover, you need it to be like this
Close[2] < Val_Indicator[2] && Close[1] > Val_Indicator[1]
This is not what is needed. You need the part of the code where the signals are generated. In general, you need to define the condition by which positions are opened. From the screenshot above, you can see that to open trades, the condition is sufficient when, for example:
The close price of a formed candle > the indicator values - (Close[1] > Val_Indicator[1]).
But you need a crossover, you need it to be like this
Close[2] < Val_Indicator[2] && Close[1] > Val_Indicator[1]
I created an EA in a wizard. I do not know much about mql. Could you please explain me what to do by the example of envelopes?