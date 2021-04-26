Questions from a "dummy" - page 76

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[Deleted]  
AUser:
Folks, sorry if this kind of question is already annoying, can you tell me how to correctly fill in the tab parameters>mail? I have a mail on mails.ru, will it work? I do not know what address is the server there ... if not suitable, where to register a suitable? I want to do email notifications...


PS

I need to specify a mailbox name and password.

 
Interesting:


PS

You need to give your mailbox name and password.

Also check that the PC name is in Latin characters, otherwise there may be problems with sending
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sergey1294:
Also make sure that the PC name is in Latin alphabet, otherwise there may be problems with sending
Yes, I forgot about this nuance. I haven't had this problem myself, but it has been mentioned on the forum several times...
 
Interesting:
Yes, forgot all about this nuance. haven't had this problem myself, but the forum has posted about it several times...
I have personally encountered it myself, the name of the computer was user - PC, it took me a long time to find out what the problem was
 
sergey1294:
I personally encountered it myself, the computer name was user - PC, it took me a long time to find out what the problem was
It was fixed a couple of builds ago. Now non-Latin names are not used when authorizing via SMTP.
 
Thank you for your prompt replies
 
Renat:
This was fixed a couple of builds ago. Now non-Latin names are not used for SMTP authorization.
Great, that's good to know.
 
Somebody help me solve this problem!!!
[Deleted]  
kirill-demo:
Somebody help me to solve this problem!!!

Given the developers comment, it would be easier to redo the expert or work on it with a file.

It would probably be easier to fully describe what you want from the Expert Advisor and provide all the code created by VISARD.

 
I don't know where to ask... I downloaded MetaTrader 5 installer from the official site, launched it, loaded files, and then Kaspersky Crystal starts blocking the virus.win32.KME from loading into file metatester64.exe... this is the 8th time it is blocking now. Should I install it or not?
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