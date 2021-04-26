Questions from a "dummy" - page 76
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Folks, sorry if this kind of question is already annoying, can you tell me how to correctly fill in the tab parameters>mail? I have a mail on mails.ru, will it work? I do not know what address is the server there ... if not suitable, where to register a suitable? I want to do email notifications...
PS
I need to specify a mailbox name and password.
PS
You need to give your mailbox name and password.
Also make sure that the PC name is in Latin alphabet, otherwise there may be problems with sending
Yes, forgot all about this nuance. haven't had this problem myself, but the forum has posted about it several times...
I personally encountered it myself, the computer name was user - PC, it took me a long time to find out what the problem was
This was fixed a couple of builds ago. Now non-Latin names are not used for SMTP authorization.
Somebody help me to solve this problem!!!
Given the developers comment, it would be easier to redo the expert or work on it with a file.
It would probably be easier to fully describe what you want from the Expert Advisor and provide all the code created by VISARD.