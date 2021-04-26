Questions from a "dummy" - page 77
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pfft...
http://www.avira.com/ru/support-threats-description/tid/6161/tlang/pt
virus in the installer, though))
I wondered where they were coming from. I counted nine yesterday... Reinstalled the system, installed the latest antivirus, and here's the thing...
pfft...
http://www.avira.com/ru/support-threats-description/tid/6161/tlang/pt
virus in the installer, though))
I wondered where they were coming from. I counted nine yesterday... Reinstalled the system, installed the latest antivirus and here's the thing...
There's no virus in the installer - it's another false alarm on the polymorphic protection engine.
Open properties of any of our executable files and look at digital signatures - they are signed (which means files are unchanged since creation):
There is no virus in the installer - this is another false alarm on the polymorphic protection engine.
Open the properties of any of our executable files and look at the digital signatures - they are signed (which means the files are unchanged since creation):
Are you sure you don't have any viruses on your network? Just asking just in case...
No.
The projects are built on a separate server which is not accessible to anyone. Also, an additional run of the latest version of DrWeb showed nothing.
As usual, a reaction to polymorphic protection code, which is constantly changing.
Hello, what's the status of the fourth mokel?
No.
The projects are built on a separate server which is not accessible to anyone. Also, an additional run of the latest version of DrWeb showed nothing.
As usual, a reaction to polymorphic protection code, which is constantly changing.
I see)) How can I now convince Kaspersky Anti-Virus)). During installation I'll turn it off, but running a full scan sometime - it will delete this file for goodness sake...
I don't think I've had this problem before. But recently I've got into folder of MetaTrader and there, in the most inappropriate place, this "virus"))
I see))) How can I convince Kaspersky Anti-Virus to do it?) When installing it, I'll turn it off, but if I run a full scan sometime - it will delete this file for goodness sake...
I don't think I've had this problem before. But recently went into the folder of MetaTrader, and there, in the wrong place, this "virus")).
I have to wait for the new build of either MT5 or Kaspersky.
To protect each file, a modified protector is created each time. That's why sometimes there are false positives by anti-viruses for some similar signatures.
I see))) How can I convince Kaspersky Anti-Virus to do it?) When installing it, I'll turn it off, but if I run a full scan sometime - it will delete this file for goodness sake...
I don't think I've had this problem before. But recently went into the folder metatradera, and there, in the most inopportune place, this "virus"))