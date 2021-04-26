Questions from a "dummy" - page 77

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pfft...

http://www.avira.com/ru/support-threats-description/tid/6161/tlang/pt

virus in the installer, though))

I wondered where they were coming from. I counted nine yesterday... Reinstalled the system, installed the latest antivirus, and here's the thing...

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avira
 
AUser:

pfft...

http://www.avira.com/ru/support-threats-description/tid/6161/tlang/pt

virus in the installer, though))

I wondered where they were coming from. I counted nine yesterday... Reinstalled the system, installed the latest antivirus and here's the thing...

There's no virus in the installer - it's another false alarm on the polymorphic protection engine.

Open properties of any of our executable files and look at digital signatures - they are signed (which means files are unchanged since creation):


[Deleted]  
Renat:

There is no virus in the installer - this is another false alarm on the polymorphic protection engine.

Open the properties of any of our executable files and look at the digital signatures - they are signed (which means the files are unchanged since creation):

Are you sure there are no viruses on your network? I asked just in case...
 
Can you please tell me why the 4K website is not opening?
 
Hello, what's up with the fourth moc?
 
Interesting:
Are you sure you don't have any viruses on your network? Just asking just in case...

No.

The projects are built on a separate server which is not accessible to anyone. Also, an additional run of the latest version of DrWeb showed nothing.

As usual, a reaction to polymorphic protection code, which is constantly changing.

 
valenok2003:
Hello, what's the status of the fourth mokel?
The move has been difficult, we'll have it up and running within the hour.
 
Renat:

No.

The projects are built on a separate server which is not accessible to anyone. Also, an additional run of the latest version of DrWeb showed nothing.

As usual, a reaction to polymorphic protection code, which is constantly changing.

I see)) How can I now convince Kaspersky Anti-Virus)). During installation I'll turn it off, but running a full scan sometime - it will delete this file for goodness sake...

I don't think I've had this problem before. But recently I've got into folder of MetaTrader and there, in the most inappropriate place, this "virus"))

 
AUser:

I see))) How can I convince Kaspersky Anti-Virus to do it?) When installing it, I'll turn it off, but if I run a full scan sometime - it will delete this file for goodness sake...

I don't think I've had this problem before. But recently went into the folder of MetaTrader, and there, in the wrong place, this "virus")).

I have to wait for the new build of either MT5 or Kaspersky.

To protect each file, a modified protector is created each time. That's why sometimes there are false positives by anti-viruses for some similar signatures.

 
AUser:

I see))) How can I convince Kaspersky Anti-Virus to do it?) When installing it, I'll turn it off, but if I run a full scan sometime - it will delete this file for goodness sake...

I don't think I've had this problem before. But recently went into the folder metatradera, and there, in the most inopportune place, this "virus"))

Add MT5 folder to your antivirus exclusions. Unless, of course, you're sure that (won't)/(won't) infect your machine itself.
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