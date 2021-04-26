Questions from a "dummy" - page 272
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I thought such variables were stored somewhere in the computer itself and could be called from any terminal
Maybe a file. First to write, then to count from there. But that's a mystery to me. We'll try it.
What do I need it for?
I wrote a code for MQL-5 that goes through timeframes that are not in MT-4
I would like to open trades at MQL-4 by MQL-5 signals automatically, because in brokerage companies where I want to
because there is no MQL-5
I understand what you want to get. You may have a better look at this article.
If Print is in the .mqh function, should it print?
The function works, more than halfway through, beyond where I put the prints - and they don't.
Also a question.
Colour values of levels of the indicator can not change or have not found?
(close and write on top is not an option because of the shift when you put one on top of the other).
Is the historical price a bid or ask price?
The Ask price is the higher price in the currency pair quotation, at this price the trader buys the currency that comes first in the abbreviation of the currency pair. Correspondingly, the trader sells the currency that comes second in this abbreviation.
The Bid price is the lowest price in a currency pair quote and is used to sell the currency that comes first in the currency pair abbreviation. The Bid price is the lowest price in a currency pair's quotation.
The difference between the buying price and the selling price is called the spread
the cost of e.g. 20 credits a month, what is credit and its cost.
historical prices are bid or ask ?