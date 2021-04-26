Questions from a "dummy" - page 266
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What is the exchange rate of the credits?
1 credit = $1
Use dynamic arrays or change the dimensionality of static arrays:
I'm trying to find the price of the last fractal in the EA, but it's not working...
I'm trying to find the price of the last fractal in the EA, but something's not working...
You are going outside the array. Try it like this:
You are going outside the array. Try it this way:
Thank you. Unfortunately it doesn't work correctly either.
if there is no fractal, it will return EMPTY_VALUE instead of 0
working option in the script
if there is no fractal, it will return EMPTY_VALUE instead of 0
working option in the script
Good afternoon!
Parsing the following article -https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/35
When I attach the attached indicator to the chart, it shows some nonsense and not what it is supposed to show.
What is the reason for this?
Good afternoon!
Parsing the following article -https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/35
When I attach the attached indicator to the chart, it shows some nonsense and not what it is supposed to show.
What is the reason?
Looks like in the output, CopyBuffer does not want to work properly.
Throw ATR on the chart, tf D1, then this indicator, try tf change, should work.
It seems that on weekends, CopyBuffer does not want to work properly.
Throw on ATR chart, diff D1, then this indicator, try to change the diff, it should work.
On weekdays, when there are quotes, same thing.
Sometimes it slips and it shows what I need, but when I change TF or get a new quote it starts giving nonsense again.