Questions from a "dummy" - page 120
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MetaDriver 2012.03.20 02:59 #
Hopefully this banter contained some useful, brain-expanding connotations. :)
Absolutely.))
So what did you suggest to add to the regular optimizer? That's what I'm interested in.
So that in a list of results were only those results that fall under the criteria specified in settings? And how do I connect it all with recursion? In short, I'm dumb. Sorry. )))
dpm,
The problem is probably that they have been "digging" in the wrong place. There is one on the Market, so there seems to be no need to order it any more. The problem is that the EA has not been created on the Market, so there is no need to order it. The same is true for the EA, which has not been updated in any way.
dpm,
The problem is probably that they have been "digging" in the wrong place. There is one on the Market, so there seems to be no need to order it any more. The problem is that the EA has not been created on the Market, so there is no need to order it. The same is true for the EA, which has not been updated in any way.
This is the thing about the Market, don't you have to pay money for a basic piece of software?
I am not a programmer to write EAs myself.
Can you please tell me where I can find such an EA for free?
That's the thing about the Market, do you have to pay money for basic software?
I am not a programmer to write EAs myself.
Please tell me where I can find such an EA for free.
There used to be free programmers around here.
But they all starved to death.:(
That's a shame. They were good guys. They were kind.
I don't understand, everything here is only for money, and even an elementary trailing stop EA, you have to order a programmer too?! For MT4 such advisors and scripts, flooded the entire Internet, and for MT5 there is none! What is the problem? How can you make the MT5 platform popular if there are no basic things for it!
You were given the link to the article and there are files attached.
You don't seem to know how to appreciate other people's work, and you do it in a disgustingly self-righteous way.
That's the thing, on the market, do you have to pay money for basic software?
I am not a programmer to write EAs myself.
I do not know where I can find such an EA for free.
I'm not a janitor, come sweep my yard... And if you can not, please tell me where you can find a free janitor - it's elementary, to wave a broom...
That's the thing about the market, do you have to pay money for basic software?
I am not a programmer to write EAs myself.
Please tell me where I can find such an EA for free.
Well, I knew at once that you were looking for free stuff. I was just being polite in replying. Read the second part of my message. If you are able to scour the Internet in search of information, I hope you will be able to read the article with a quick glance. You may find the answer to your basic question there as well. If you have any questions, you can discuss them in the article thread.
Is it necessary to pay money for elementary software?
I am not a programmer and do not pay for software. I just studied the language.