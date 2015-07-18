Tester Agent Out of the Local Network
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Hi everyone,
My local network runs on 192.168.0.XXX IP range but MT5 Tester Agent setup is offering an IP address 192.168.171.1 what is outside my local network, as seen in the picture below. The actual machine IP is 192.168.0.15.
Could you please help me to change this 192.168.171.1 to 192.168.0.XXX ?
Thanks in advance !