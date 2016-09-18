Iron tips - page 9
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Honestly, the topic hit a nerve! They say that a medium-sized computer is enough for work, but gamers need power. Yes, even a simple netbook is enough to run a working MTS, but to develop, debug and, especially, test it on our Tester, in my opinion, no power at all will be enough. Neither 2 cores, nor 4 cores - testing takes hours, and optimization takes days. A couple of years ago, with MT4, one could easily optimize an average MTS in a few minutes on a crummy computer. It turns out that computer power grows arithmetically, and complexity of tasks grows geometrically. When they were developing MT5, I thought: "Well, finally we've waited - now everything will fly... and here we are!". I have practically abandoned optimization and now I perform 8-10 runs for 4 months in half an hour. True multicurrency (12 pairs).
Honestly, the topic hit a nerve! They say that a medium-sized computer is enough for work, but gamers need power. Yes, even a simple netbook is enough to run a working MTS, but to develop, debug and, especially, test it on our Tester, in my opinion, no power at all will be enough. Neither 2 cores, nor 4 cores - testing takes hours, and optimization takes days. A couple of years ago, with MT4, one could easily optimize an average MTS in a few minutes on a crummy computer. It turns out that computer power grows arithmetically, and complexity of tasks grows geometrically. When they were developing MT5, I thought: "Well, finally we've waited - now everything will fly... and here we are!". I have practically abandoned optimization and now I perform 8-10 runs for 4 months in half an hour. True multicurrency (12 pairs).
It all depends on the TS, optimization parameters and algorithms by which it is done.
I do not think that if we program similar TS in MT4 and MT5 there will be a strong difference in optimization.
For instance, I am managing with 1 core (software has two cores), not with 4. Although I feel the com have to get a new one soon...
And for gamers we certainly need much more powerful computers, especially in graphics (although if you use a lot of monitors and there is something to think about) ...
Не думаю что если запрограммировать схожие ТС в МТ4 и MT5 будет сильное различие в оптимизации
Yes, but we want more! I understand that 12 currencies is not one, that MT5 tester is closer to reality, and nevertheless it became harder, not easier to work. I used to forward analysis for 10 years on one currency pair and I was able to do it in 1 week (there was a year back and forward for 2 months). I don't blame the developers, but it should be clear that the more powerful computers are, the more complex tasks will weigh on them and we must find a way out of this situation or we will never catch up with the train. I would not be surprised that soon what we do now on minutes will have to be done on ticks and deep history. Are we going to rent a supercomputer?
4 cores + external cores (many more cores can be connected) are quite enough.
And if you optimize 64 parameters on history of 10 years, it is clear to a fool a lot of time will be spent.
Another thing is in trade mode. Tell me, how effectively a multic on 12 pairs will use a 4-core CPU?
PS
And if we transfer the complexity of EAs (with properly written OOP) to MT4, the tester will hardly spend less time working, I'm personally sure it will work more...
And no one has cancelled 64 bits in MT5 yet. MT4 is not up to it at all.
You don't want to understand me, after all. First of all, I am long past the stage of over-optimisation (which is when a lot of parameters create a beautiful balance curve). I have only 4-5 parameters, as the classics recommend. I simply transferred my Expert Advisor from MT4 and made it multicurrency. And now I'm saying that it became much longer to do the analysis (and it should be easier and faster - this is the new version). Classically, this problem is solved as follows: the more accurate the model, the more resources it requires. In our tester even a very approximate model (by bars or by my timer in 1 hour) still works quite slowly. If you run it by ticks, it's scary to think about!
You don't want to understand me, after all. First of all, I am long past the stage of over-optimisation (which is when a lot of parameters create a beautiful balance curve). I have only 4-5 parameters, as the classics recommend. I simply transferred my Expert Advisor from MT4 and made it multicurrency. And now I'm saying that it became much longer to do the analysis (and it should be easier and faster - this is the new version). Classically, this problem is solved as follows: the more accurate the model, the more resources it requires. In our tester even a very approximate model (by bars or by my timer in 1 hour) still works quite slowly. If you run it by ticks, it's scary to think about!
На счет форворда тут я затрудняюсь сказать, не юзал его пока. С точки зрения продолжительности работы тут вопрос в количестве работающих агентов во время форворда...
Farvard is a continuation of the optimisation cycle because there are just as many agents there.
I would like to ask. What percentage of your CPU load is shown during optimization on MT4? For example, mine was 13% and no more. It means that it was limited by the tester itself. Now it's again all depends on the hardware, my processor (i7 860) is 100% loaded.
What am I saying, 13% of MT4 CPU was faster than 100% of MT5. The latest CPU model (and i7 based computers are now the most advanced) is not yet showing performance wonders on our tester. What other hardware do you need then? I also have a pretty good laptop ()
What am I saying, 13% of the MT4 processor was running faster than 100% of MT5. The latest CPU model (and i7 based computers are the most advanced right now) is not yet showing performance wonders on our tester. What other hardware do you need then? I have a pretty good laptop too ()
A really good laptop indeed. And if you click on" Windowsperformance index " you will get a more complete picture. Processor and memory are more important for the terminal. Here, on the other hand, the minimum score is probably by the hard drive. I cannot compare what is faster in MT4 or MT5 at the moment, as I am just starting to use version 5 and have not written anything of my own yet, but I tend to think that mt5 should be faster due to its performance. In Expert Advisor 4 I had to run several instances of the terminal at night for parallel optimization, while in Expert Advisors I had to run several instances of the terminal for parallel optimization. Here, in 5, I hope for 1 copy which will perform autooptimization for each Expert Advisor in turn. I can't support you or argue with you, so I will stick to a neutral position.
You're welcome:
The question is not that I am defending the MT4 tester, not at all. The question is how to get high performance from the MT5 tester. It turns out that for comfortable work of MTS developer we need a PC with very smart configuration. Actually this is what developers suggest (4 cores, 6-8 Gb of memory - I've seen it somewhere).
Here I oppose those who believe that a medium-sized PC is enough for a trader-developer of MTS. For a handheld trader, it is enough. For a programmer, it is better to use a more powerful computer than mine.
By the way I have seen advertisement of system like 6 cores, 6 GiG for 20 grand in Eldorado and it does not show up any more. Seems to be a nice configuration. Like ACCER.