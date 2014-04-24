Metatrader 5 for Google Android / Iphone OS / Windows Mobile - page 7
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The iPhone development is well underway, the Android version will be for sure, but the Windows Mobile version will not be - it can be scrapped (and even Phone 7 will not save the situation).
You should have taken a vote before you started development!
Surely 80% of your customers would have voted for Windows Mobile and 20% for Android.
It works. By the way, check out iTunes.
Is charting available? Can I use indicators/advisors?
Charts coming soon, standard indicators a question (most likely with custom indicators a bummer). Advisors most likely will not be available.
In the near future the mobile version of the MetaTrader 5 terminal will have charts and analytics. The list of supported platforms will be extended to Android and Blackberry versions.
The main drawback of the previous generation mobile terminal was the lack of support for custom indicators and experts.
As far as I understand, this problem is also present in the 5th generation mobile terminals.
Since ex5 programs are essentially compiled exe'shticks for the desktop Windows platform, it will be necessary to create compilers for each mobile OS. It is unlikely to be convenient to have mobile versions of desktop mq5 compilers into mobile ex5. It is unlikely that MetaQuotes Software Corp would want to supply compilers for mobile OS in addition to the already existing compiler mql5.exe.But, as an idea, you can organize on-line service to compile programs for the appropriate mobile OS, which can be accessed through personal account in the profile. In this way, developers would not have to add additional compilers to the terminal, creating additional potential dangers.
The main drawback of the previous generation mobile terminal was the lack of support for custom indicators and experts.
As far as I understand, this problem is also present in the 5th generation mobile terminals.
Since ex5 programs are essentially compiled exe'shticks for the Windows desktop platform, it would require compilers to be created for each mobile OS. It is unlikely to be convenient to have mobile versions of desktop mq5 compilers into mobile ex5. It is unlikely that MetaQuotes Software Corp would want to supply compilers for mobile OS in addition to the already existing mql5.exe compiler.But, as an idea, you can organize on-line service to compile programs for the appropriate mobile OS, which can be accessed through personal account in the profile. This way, the developers won't have to add more compilers to the terminal, creating additional potential danger.
If you need mobile terminal for making money (that's your job, not a game), then you can easily afford to organize access to Windows terminal from any device that has RDP client.
Or simply buy another phone/PDA/netbook for the purpose.
In other cases it's all pampering and talking about nothing. As they say just to attract new "cannon fodder" (popularization with enticement).
There is no point in arguing with the content of this post.
If trading through a PDA is profitable, then money for a new device should be available, if there is no income, then neither WinMob nor Android will help :).
Windows 7 Phone
don't forget.
ps. the operating system is awesome.
And the rest who will now praise it, let them hold the device in their hands to begin with and be amazed!