Metatrader 5 for Google Android / Iphone OS / Windows Mobile - page 9
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Good afternoon. There is a real problem. I have a Samsung SGH-i200 WM 6.1 smartphone. I used MT4 mobile terminal for a long time, but after the next update "everything is gone :-(". Reinstallation does not help - "...installation file is not intended for this device". I've tried distributives from different distributive sites, including those from indicated by you page - the result is the same. Interestingly, when installing previous versions of this error does not exist, but no connection to my DC's servers too. Technical support refers to the developers, i.e. you.
1.What is wrong?
2.What is the time frame to wait for the decision of the issue?
3.Whether to wait at all?
P.S.: Well, really do not want to "drop everything" and take a new phone because of the changes that have occurred!
Renat:
Вчерашний апгрейд на билд 401 не сработал или на предыдущий 399?
Judging by the description 401 (See screenshot)
No plans for Metatrader under MacOS? (at least a lighter version).
No, it's a 399 build (it has no digital signature). Try to upgrade to the latest 401 (with correct versioning and digital signature).
We seem to be talking about different things. The question is about the mobile terminal for smartphones, specifically for Samsung SGH-i200. My DC claims that there was no update yesterday. It's hard to argue, because the usual MT4 for PC is actually updated today (see screenshot), and the distribution of mobile MT4 for smartphones is the same as yesterday at the time of writing the post (I have to repeat):
>Good afternoon. There is a real problem. I have a Samsung SGH-i200 WM 6.1 smartphone. Used MT4 mobile terminal for a long time, but after another update "all gone :-(". >Reinstallation does not help - "...installation file is not intended for this device". Tried different DC distributions, including from your page - same result. >Interestingly, when installing previous versions of this error does not exist, but no connection to the servers of my DC, too. Technical support refers to the developers, i.e. you.
>1.What is wrong?
>2.In what time frame to wait for the decision of the issue?
>3.Do I have to wait at all?
>P.S.: Well, really do not want to "drop everything" and take a new phone because of the changes that have occurred!
Need a solution to the problem, thanks.
A solution to the issue is needed, thank you.
It is possible to insert pictures correctly.
Thank you for the advice.