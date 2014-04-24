Metatrader 5 for Google Android / Iphone OS / Windows Mobile - page 8

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So when will there be a terminal for android? Vaughn, some Kalita has already launched her own android app http://dimonvideo.ru/usernews/17208 . I'm used to mtx, but unfortunately I have a communicator on android, and I can't always trade from home.
 
And so it's spring and congratulations to all. And we are looking forward to the testing version or at least information on the progress and achievements of the developers.
[Deleted]  
8eter:
And so it's spring and congratulations to all. And we are looking forward to the testing version or at least information on the progress and achievements of the developers.

+1.

Also congratulations on the start of spring.

 
8eter:
And so it's spring and congratulations to all. And we are looking forward to the testing version or at least information on the progress and achievements of the developers.

Happy Spring to Us :)

Spring

 

Windows Phone 7: field trials

Quotes:

But it's only been four months and Microsoft are knocking again - say, a lot has changed in the world of Windows Phone 7, wouldn't you like to see for yourself? With a sly grin I picked up the HTC Mozart and after about an hour I realised that... I was falling in love.

9000 apps in 5 months

What really gets me about Windows Phone 7 is how fast it runs. No, seriously, I've only seen interface speeds like this on the iPhone 4 and iPad. Compared to the HTC Desire, which has exactly the same hardware as the Mozart, even with alternative firmware the Googlophone is hopelessly beaten.

Windows Phone 7: полевые испытания / Offсянка
Windows Phone 7: полевые испытания / Offсянка
  • 3dnews.ru
Никогда не забуду — с каким облегчением перешел я пять лет назад с Palm OS на Windows Mobile 5.0. Легендарная Palm, подсадившая сотни тысяч людей на наладонники и контролировавшая львиную долю рынка (заметим, самого по себе небольшого), забыла об одной мелочи. Какой бы хорошей ни была операционная система, она может и должна постоянно...
 

The honourable thing is this - if this miracle runs on HTTP/HTTPS only until the end of this year, it will be "hopeful" for a long time to come:

И виноваты в этом не разработчики, а сама Windows Phone 7, на сегодняшний день поддерживающая лишь HTTP да HTTPS. Skype с ICQ требуется кое-что другое, ну и — сами понимаете. Ситуация исправится только осенью, с выходом большого обновления WP7.

 

Good afternoon!

I am going to buy a phone with Windows Mobile 6.5.3 operating system.

Please tell me if this version of the OS supports MT4.

Or do you need WM 6.1 and below?

 
Dozire:

Good afternoon!

I am going to buy a phone with Windows Mobile 6.5.3 operating system.

Please tell me if this version of the OS supports MT4.

Or is WM 6.1 and below required ?

For MetaTrader 4 platform please refer to https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download.


MetaTrader 4 for PPC
Installation through Windows, 600 Kb
MetaTrader 4 for P PC
installation via PDA, 1.4 Mb
Requires Windows Pocket PC 2002, Windows Mobile 2003,
Windows Mobile 5, 6 or 6.1
MetaTrader 4 for Smartphone
installation through Windows, 510 Kb
MetaTrader 4 for Smartphone
installation via smartphone, 1.2 Mb
Requires Windows Mobile Smartphone
2003 Smartphone Edition,
Windows Mobile 5, 6 or 6.1

Mobile trading is the management of a trading account via mobile phones
 
Rosh:

For MetaTrader 4 you can find the data you need at https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download

It means that it is not working on 6.5.

Thank you.

 
Give an approximate date of release of the terminal for android and on which versions of android it will work ?
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