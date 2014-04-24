Metatrader 5 for Google Android / Iphone OS / Windows Mobile - page 8
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And so it's spring and congratulations to all. And we are looking forward to the testing version or at least information on the progress and achievements of the developers.
+1.
Also congratulations on the start of spring.
And so it's spring and congratulations to all. And we are looking forward to the testing version or at least information on the progress and achievements of the developers.
Happy Spring to Us :)
Windows Phone 7: field trials
Quotes:
But it's only been four months and Microsoft are knocking again - say, a lot has changed in the world of Windows Phone 7, wouldn't you like to see for yourself? With a sly grin I picked up the HTC Mozart and after about an hour I realised that... I was falling in love.
9000 apps in 5 months
What really gets me about Windows Phone 7 is how fast it runs. No, seriously, I've only seen interface speeds like this on the iPhone 4 and iPad. Compared to the HTC Desire, which has exactly the same hardware as the Mozart, even with alternative firmware the Googlophone is hopelessly beaten.
The honourable thing is this - if this miracle runs on HTTP/HTTPS only until the end of this year, it will be "hopeful" for a long time to come:
И виноваты в этом не разработчики, а сама Windows Phone 7, на сегодняшний день поддерживающая лишь HTTP да HTTPS. Skype с ICQ требуется кое-что другое, ну и — сами понимаете. Ситуация исправится только осенью, с выходом большого обновления WP7.
Good afternoon!
I am going to buy a phone with Windows Mobile 6.5.3 operating system.
Please tell me if this version of the OS supports MT4.
Or do you need WM 6.1 and below?
Good afternoon!
I am going to buy a phone with Windows Mobile 6.5.3 operating system.
Please tell me if this version of the OS supports MT4.
Or is WM 6.1 and below required ?
For MetaTrader 4 platform please refer to https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download.
Windows Mobile 5, 6 or 6.1
2003 Smartphone Edition,
Windows Mobile 5, 6 or 6.1
For MetaTrader 4 you can find the data you need at https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download
It means that it is not working on 6.5.
Thank you.