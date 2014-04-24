Metatrader 5 for Google Android / Iphone OS / Windows Mobile - page 5
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Windows Mobile to scrap? Well... you guys, for nothing. That's a huge minus.
I personally own two Windows Mobile communicators and I don't need Android or iPhone for nothing.
Windows Mobile to scrap? Well... you guys, for nothing. A huge disadvantage.
I personally own two Windows Mobile-based devices and I don't need Android or iPhone.
Unfortunately, it's scrapped. These winds devices are absolutely impossible to use.
Apparently even Windows Phone 7 will not help to resurrect their devices.
Unfortunately, it's scrapped. These Windows machines are categorically impossible to use.
Apparently, not even Windows Phone 7 will be able to resurrect them.
No way... Many people use it and are happy, me included. You will just lose a fat chunk of the market and that's it.
Yeah, don't definitely give up on WM ... A lot of people just bought the phone on WM... and it worked well actually ... I used WM 5.0 for a few years and WM 6.0 recently ... no bugs and problems never happened ... at least on HTC hardware ( no WM on other hardware) ... although WM 6.5 did not like it ... too much unnecessary stuff ...
In general, why would you abandon an uneasy conquered piece of the market ... it's strange ... would make at least support at a minimum level on the type in MT4 (at least just for WM 6.0) ... and another thing ... People who use both MT4 and MT5 have problems with the choice of phone ... one can not work ... i.e. option either this or that will not please just ... and this will affect the quality of the transition from MT4 to MT5 ...
Change the module for working with orders and quotes. that's it! It would take a week for a competent programmer to work.
For information, the second quarter of 2010 WM has 5%:
Over the next two quarters, the situation for WM has further deteriorated. The share of Windows Mobile will fall and fall to zero.
From a business/economic point of view, it makes sense to work with Apple, Android and Blackberry.
All around different estimates of who has how many percent ... the main thing is that at the moment MT4 users have 100% of communicators on WM...
On the other hand, the more clients for different platforms the better, especially since the mobile version is simplified...
But on what side was more logical to start, in my opinion of course, is with those operating systems that are installed on devices from different manufacturers ... this is just WM and already Android ... and the same iPhone(Apple) is the operating system of one manufacturer ... with hardware at a price of 2-3 times the price of similar ... probably from promotion costs ... in general to put it mildly on the amateur ...
That is, if you had begun with Android and said that in the near future will also be a version of MT4 for Android ... then it would have been a full-fledged option ... you could have upgraded the communicator to Android or take a new one ... and it would clearly have been easier to switch to MT5 ...
And as now turns out neither way option ... iPhone is more hype than the output ( personally I did not take it in principle) ... and Blackberry is not clear how come across ... multi-button machines are dying away giving way to point-screen ...
In general, I think you still need to seriously think about a strategy in this direction ...
+++++++
Honestly, a little disappointed that there won't be one for Symbian and WM. And Hasty Steps towards IPhone... Yep...