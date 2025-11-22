Errors, bugs, questions - page 945

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Sergey5347: Instant execution orders worked without errors and no stop loss was actually set) this means that the broker simply does not support mt5. that's all...
So "instant execution orders" sent to the broker using the MT5 terminal "worked without errors" and yet "the broker does not support mt5"?
 
Yedelkin:
So "instant execution orders" sent to the broker using the mt5 terminal are "executed without errors" and yet "the broker does not support mt5"?

Yep. Broker promises to switch to mt5 in a month. )

I've only tried it in test mode. It works perfectly without any errors (outputs the code - everything went fine) in all ways... But the system does not display and does not see any stop loss.

I will have to rewrite it on mt4 now... and wait for mt5...

[Deleted]  

Hello.

Question:

Posted a signal on 14.03.13.https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/5270

It was working, now it says "Disconnected".

In the logbook.

Can you tell me the reason?

[Deleted]  
What is the fastest way to transfer data from MT5 to MT4, file_write, dll, pipe, or other?
 
G001:
What is the fastest way to transfer data from MT5 to MT4, file_write, dll, pipe, or other?
I haven't worked with dll, but between file_write and pipe there seems to be not much difference at software level, but due to writing processfile_write may be a bit slower.
[Deleted]  

Thank you.

Didn't work with dll and pipe.

Not very happy with the speed via file_write.

.
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Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы ввода/вывода / Флаги открытия файлов
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы ввода/вывода / Флаги открытия файлов - Документация по MQL5
[Deleted]  

Is there a FILE_DELETE function?

Or how do I delete a created file during deinitialisation?

 
G001:

Is there a FILE_DELETE function?

Or how to delete a created file during deinitialisation?

Yes, there is. >> FileDelete().
[Deleted]  
tol64:
Yes, there is. >> FileDelete().

Thank you. :)

Note

For security reasons, the MQL5 language strictly controls operations with files. Files that are handled using the MQL5 language cannot be outside a file "sandbox".

Deletes the specified file in the local folder of the client terminal (MQL5\files or MQL5\tester\files in case of testing). If common_flag=FILE_COMMON is specified, the function deletes the file from the shared folder of all client terminals.

So, it does not delete it from a different folder?

How can I specify the folder where the file is located?

2013.03.25 10:36:54 TransMission (EURUSD,M1) Files not found!

 
G001:

...

So it doesn't delete from another folder?

How can I specify the folder where the file is located?

2013.03.25 10:36:54 TransMission (EURUSD,M1) Files not found!

Double slash must be entered
"\\MQL5\\Files\\***"
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