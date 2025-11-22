Errors, bugs, questions - page 693
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MT5 is primarily (IMHO) it is not a trading tool, not a visualization tool, but a robotization tool!
It turns out that developers do not make a trading terminal...
MTS is not a trading terminal.
Made an attempt via PM. I will not try again.
Unfortunately, there will be no change in the matter of filling in the bar voids.
All right, I also did the synchronization, but all these efforts are overridden by the customer's statement "different values of the indicator are drawn on different instruments on the same dates", and I have nothing to defend against such arguments.
The customer is sensitive and before acceptance, he ran it on different charts, rewound in the history, put two vertical lines on the charts on the same date, and voila, the data of the indicator is different.
There should not be different values on the same bars at the same time. You must have done something incompletely. I myself (roughly) did it this way:
With this approach there will be no such discrepancies.
Do you see what a pain in the neck we have to go through inserting the 1st and 3rd items instead of only one action in the second one? It happens at every pass during optimization. How quickly would such a multi-indicator be optimized?
Unfortunately, there will be no change in the matter of filling in the bar voids.
That's a shame. The absence of an event is also an event.
and the guys don't know! It turns out the developers aren't making a trading terminal...
Writer, write more.
Maybe he's being overly categorical ...
Can you tell me how to draw a vertical segment, an arc and a trapezoid?
upd not to be unsubstantiated, for such tests
Unfortunately, there will be no change in the issue of filling bar voids.
Nah nah, we don't need that kind of crutch now,
we now want the bar to open during the opening of the bar, and bargaining is irrelevant :)
ZS give us a bar clock generator.
We are talking about multi-currency trading here, but not about analysis. I mean that even if you do a tick-by-tick multicurrency analysis, it's problematic to trade a dozen pairs in a minute. Five with asynchronous mode is faster here, but still, it is impossible to fit in a minute with checks, for some errors it is necessary to keep pause.
Asynchrony on MT4 is achieved by running multiple terminals in parallel, through which trade orders are sent simultaneously on different symbols. Yes, through the ass, but solvable if you really, really need it.
It's possible to trade a dozen FI at once in a second or two on the same MT4. The main thing is the choice of a broker.
There shouldn't be different values on the same time bars. You must have done something wrong. I myself (roughly) did it this way:
With this approach there will be no such discrepancies.
Do you see what a pain in the neck we have to go through inserting the 1st and 3rd items instead of only one action in the second one? It happens at every pass during optimization. How fast will such a multi-indicator optimize?
Anyway, I've had enough of kicking and screaming, I'm closing the subject for myself.
My IMHO opinion is "we need a clock generator". In the meantime.