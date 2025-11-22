Errors, bugs, questions - page 693

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To be honest, I am not familiar with multicurrency analysis, so please forgive me if I don't understand anything. There are considerations of amateur (non-professional) level, because I am writing a multicurrency on 4. I am writing a mullet with 4. For me the analysis of delays in the broker's responses has led me to the conclusion that I may work only on M5 (by close at my place). Sometimes there is a requote or delay or something else. And so on all pairs. Just 5 minutes is enough time to place orders for all pairs. This is multicurrency trading, but not analysis. This means that even if you do a tickwise multicurrency analysis, it will be very difficult to analyze dozens of pairs in a minute. Five with asynchronous mode is faster here, but still, it is impossible to fit in a minute with checks, for some errors it is necessary to keep pause.
 
voix_kas:

MT5 is primarily (IMHO) it is not a trading tool, not a visualization tool, but a robotization tool!

It turns out that developers do not make a trading terminal...

MTS is not a trading terminal.

Ордерa, позиции и сделки в MetaTrader 5
Ордерa, позиции и сделки в MetaTrader 5
  • 2011.01.05
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Надежный торговый робот не может быть создан без понимания механизмов работы торговой системы MetaTrader 5. Клиентский терминал получает от торгового сервера информацию о позициях, ордерах и сделках. Чтобы правильно обработать эти данные средствами MQL5 необходимо хорошо представлять как происходит взаимодействие mql5-программы и среды исполнения терминала.
 
hrenfx:
Made an attempt via PM. I will not try again.

Unfortunately, there will be no change in the matter of filling in the bar voids.

 
Urain:

All right, I also did the synchronization, but all these efforts are overridden by the customer's statement "different values of the indicator are drawn on different instruments on the same dates", and I have nothing to defend against such arguments.

The customer is sensitive and before acceptance, he ran it on different charts, rewound in the history, put two vertical lines on the charts on the same date, and voila, the data of the indicator is different.

There should not be different values on the same bars at the same time. You must have done something incompletely. I myself (roughly) did it this way:

  1. Created a synchronised multi-bar history, including an array with the time of each multi-bar.
  2. Then I perform all calculations using the multi-bar history obtaining indicator values for each of its multi-bars.
  3. Then I run through the real bars (displayed in the terminal) of the symbol and put the indicator values, which corresponded to the corresponding multibar, in their place:
for (i = 0; i < MatrixRows; i++)
  Buffer[iBarShift(Symbol(), Period(), Times[i])] = Data[i];

With this approach there will be no such discrepancies.

Do you see what a pain in the neck we have to go through inserting the 1st and 3rd items instead of only one action in the second one? It happens at every pass during optimization. How quickly would such a multi-indicator be optimized?

 
Renat:

Unfortunately, there will be no change in the matter of filling in the bar voids.

That's a shame. The absence of an event is also an event.

 
sergeev:

and the guys don't know! It turns out the developers aren't making a trading terminal...

Writer, write more.

Maybe he's being overly categorical ...

Can you tell me how to draw a vertical segment, an arc and a trapezoid?

upd not to be unsubstantiated, for such tests

 
Renat:

Unfortunately, there will be no change in the issue of filling bar voids.

Nah nah, we don't need that kind of crutch now,

we now want the bar to open during the opening of the bar, and bargaining is irrelevant :)

ZS give us a bar clock generator.

 
-Alexey-:
We are talking about multi-currency trading here, but not about analysis. I mean that even if you do a tick-by-tick multicurrency analysis, it's problematic to trade a dozen pairs in a minute. Five with asynchronous mode is faster here, but still, it is impossible to fit in a minute with checks, for some errors it is necessary to keep pause.

Asynchrony on MT4 is achieved by running multiple terminals in parallel, through which trade orders are sent simultaneously on different symbols. Yes, through the ass, but solvable if you really, really need it.

It's possible to trade a dozen FI at once in a second or two on the same MT4. The main thing is the choice of a broker.

Скачивание тиковых данных - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
Скачивание тиковых данных - MQL4 форум
 
hrenfx:

There shouldn't be different values on the same time bars. You must have done something wrong. I myself (roughly) did it this way:

  1. I created a synchronised multi-bar history, including an array with the time of each multi-bar.
  2. Then I perform all calculations using the multi-bar history obtaining indicator values for each of its multi-bars.
  3. Then I run through the real bars (displayed in the terminal) of the symbol and put the indicator values, which corresponded to the corresponding multibar, in their place:

With this approach there will be no such discrepancies.

Do you see what a pain in the neck we have to go through inserting the 1st and 3rd items instead of only one action in the second one? It happens at every pass during optimization. How fast will such a multi-indicator optimize?

Well, it's if there is a code of the indicator that needs synchronization, and if there is an ex5 indicator on the basis of which you need a multicurrency indicator.
Построение мультивалютного индикатора с применением множества промежуточных индикаторных буферов
Построение мультивалютного индикатора с применением множества промежуточных индикаторных буферов
  • 2010.05.17
  • Alexey Klenov
  • www.mql5.com
В последнее время возрос интерес к кластерному анализу рынка FOREX. MQL5 открывает новые возможности исследования закономерностей движения валютных пар. Важным преимуществом MQL5, по сравнению с MQL4, является возможность использования неограниченного количества индикаторных буферов. В данной статье описан пример построения мультивалютного индикатора.
 

Anyway, I've had enough of kicking and screaming, I'm closing the subject for myself.

My IMHO opinion is "we need a clock generator". In the meantime.

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