Errors, bugs, questions - page 366

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[Deleted]  
Yedelkin:

OK, I see. For me it's "the most important thing is that the strategy is best suited to the trading conditions". But this is the area of outlook :) And what other possibilities, besides the trade event structure, do you expect?

By the way, in my tester CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM is also missing, but I get the old error from one of the classes. So I'll figure out whose side the problem is on.

Changes in OnTrade of course good, but I may not use this block. I'd rather have a direct ability to work with the events calendar, and the more so, the history of those events.

I want to be able to work with a calendar in the Championship.

I would like a lot more, but the question is what will come of it....

 
Interesting:

1. Where did CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM go and why is ID 11 returned instead of 1011?

Confirmed. In the tester ,the OnChartEvent() function returns id without the CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM (==1000) adder. Most likely, you just have to add an id addition to the CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM constant in the tester code at the right place.
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий - Документация по MQL5
 
Help with a solution.
 
TesterStatistics added, but where are the descriptions and inludes?
[Deleted]  

Developers.

I don't understand since when such declaration of an array leads to demolition of Expert Advisor from the chart?

I thought it was something else, I checked the code for a long time. After a long check it turned out that just this declaration of array leads to the wipe of the Expert Advisor from a chart (if we just specify the dimensionality, everything will be OK).

string ArrSybols[10] = {"EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDJPY","USDCHF","USDCAD",
                        "AUDUSD","EURJPY","EURCHF","GBPJPY","GBPCHF"};
The latest build. Win XP Pro SP3 x32.
 
Interesting:

Developers.

I don't understand since when such declaration of an array leads to demolition of Expert Advisor from the chart?

I thought it was something else, I checked the code for a long time. After a long check it turned out that just this declaration of array leads to situation, when EA is disconnected from chart (if we just specify the dimensionality, everything will be OK).

The latest build. Win XP Pro SP3 x32.
I don't know what the problem is, but it's only with strings. Ints and other inhabitants plague themselves normally.
 
We'll look into it
 

Build 430.

The graph obtained after running in the tester cannot be scrolled to the left. The open-close arrows are clustered at the left edge of the graph, it is unclear why. The choice of time scale is unclear - the test period was from 04 October 2010 to 24 December 2010.

 
Check the maximum number of bars in the window in the settings
 
Interesting:

Developers.

I don't understand since when such declaration of an array leads to demolition of Expert Advisor from the chart?

string ArrSybols[10] = {"EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDJPY","USDCHF","USDCAD",
                        "AUDUSD","EURJPY","EURCHF","GBPJPY","GBPCHF"};

I thought it was something else, I checked the code for a long time. After a long check it turned out that just this declaration of array leads to the wipe of the Expert Advisor from a chart (if we just specify the dimensionality, everything will be OK).

The latest build. Win XP Pro SP3 x32.

The problem is probably something else. I have the exact same array declaration in OnInit() worked fine and works fine. The Latin letter m is missing in your array name ArrSybols. Maybe this is a programmer's problem?
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