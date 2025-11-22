Errors, bugs, questions - page 1746
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Is there a limit on product file size in the Marketplace?
I have looked at the Terms and Conditions. There is no answer there.
Hi all! Probably not in the right topic, but I couldn't find any other forums or topics.
The situation is as follows - I opened an order to sell USDNOK, but the order closed at the same second with a minus, taking all the money with it. Is it a broker's glitch or a terminal glitch? Or is it a broker scam? I am not sure if it is a glitch of the broker or the terminal or a scam by the broker?
What is the purpose ofChartXYToTimePrice doing the normalisation of the returned price?
If this is the intention, add information about this in the Help.
In order for an object to be selected, true OBJPROP_SELECTABLE must be done first, and then OBJPROP_SELECTED.
Otherwise, the object will not be selected. Add this to the Help!
Question:
On the server, at the root of a website, there is a folder with an unknown number of files with unknown names and CSV extensions
Is it possible to get an array with file names via WebRequest?
Question:
On the server, at the root of a website, there is a folder called files that contains an unknown number of files with unknown names and CSV extensions
Is it possible to get an array with file names via WebRequest ?
why does the styler (mql4) work so strangely?
why does it stubbornly refuse to align the first two lines? is it a bug?
if(Only_Magics!="") ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," ",Only_Magics);
if(Only_Comment!="") ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," ",Only_Comment);
if(Only_Symbols!="") ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," ",Only_Symbols);
else if(Only_Current) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," ",Symbol());
if(Only_Manual && !Only_Expert) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Manual");
if(Only_Expert && !Only_Manual) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Expert");
if(Only_Buys && !Only_Sells) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Buys");
if(Only_Sells && !Only_Buys) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Sells");
if(Only_Trade) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Trading");