Errors, bugs, questions - page 2882
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Good afternoon,
Today I noticed that my licenses for all my previously purchased Expert Advisors and indicators on Market have disappeared. The MQL5 website only displays the number of purchases, but nothing is displayed when I click on "buy". Can you tell me what the problem is and how to fix it.
Thank you
Display of purchases has been fixed.
Please check your profile.
Good afternoon. I have found that when the visual optimisation run is turned off and the visual optimisation run is turned on, the data is different. What to do and what to do ?
Compilation error. Anyone have any thoughts?
The WinAPIIsTextUnicode functionin winbase.mqh is declared as
Although it should take an array uchar [] as input. I'm handy, the array cannot be fed here normally and there is a bug in the header or is there a normal variant?
The WinAPIIsTextUnicode functionin winbase.mqh is declared as
Although it should take an array uchar [] as input. I'm handy, the array can't be fed here normally and there's a bug in the header or is there a normal option?
add your own import.
it should not conflict with what you have.
What do you mean by that?
Validator in the marketplace, does it not pass because when testing the Utility itself it cannot get prices ?
What do you mean by that?
Validator in the market, it doesn't pass because it can't get prices itself when testing the Utility ?
The test runs on EURUSD but seems to be trying to pump out the history of all available symbols. Don't do it this way.
The test runs on EURUSD but seems to be trying to pump out the history of all available symbols. Don't do it that way.
So the validator excludes multicurrency utilities? Not good...