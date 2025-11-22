Errors, bugs, questions - page 2882

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KX92:

Good afternoon,

Today I noticed that my licenses for all my previously purchased Expert Advisors and indicators on Market have disappeared. The MQL5 website only displays the number of purchases, but nothing is displayed when I click on "buy". Can you tell me what the problem is and how to fix it.
Thank you

Display of purchases has been fixed.

Please check your profile.

 

Good afternoon. I have found that when the visual optimisation run is turned off and the visual optimisation run is turned on, the data is different. What to do and what to do ?

 
Good afternoon! Anyone here with AMP global clearing? Still disconnected December contract for CLEZ20 oil. I wonder if I am the only one).
 
Bug - inconsistent operation of pointers (5.00, 2650)

Compilation error. Anyone have any thoughts?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                201022_083730.mq5 |
//|                                    2019-2020, dimitri pecheritsa |
//|                                                 792112@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2019-2020, dimitri pecheritsa"
#property link      "792112@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   C201022_090654 c_1(new C201022_090641); //works
   C201022_090654 c_3(new C201022_092325(1)); //works
//---'new' - parameter passed as reference, variable expected
   C201022_090654 c_2(new C201022_090641(1)); //not works
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| class                                              201022_091826 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class C201022_091826
  {
protected:
public:
                     C201022_091826(void) {}
                    ~C201022_091826(void) {}
   //---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| class                                              201022_090641 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class C201022_090641
  {
protected:
   C201022_091826    m_obj;
public:
                     C201022_090641(void) {}
                     C201022_090641(int) {}
   //---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| class                                              201022_092325 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class C201022_092325
  {
protected:
public:
                     C201022_092325(void);
                     C201022_092325(int);
   //---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| class                                              201022_090654 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class C201022_090654
  {
protected:
public:
                     C201022_090654(void) {}
                     C201022_090654(C201022_090641&) {}
                     C201022_090654(C201022_092325&) {}
   //---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


 

The WinAPIIsTextUnicode functionin winbase.mqh is declared as

int IsTextUnicode(PVOID lpv,int size,int &result);

Although it should take an array uchar [] as input. I'm handy, the array cannot be fed here normally and there is a bug in the header or is there a normal variant?

 
traveller00:

The WinAPIIsTextUnicode functionin winbase.mqh is declared as

Although it should take an array uchar [] as input. I'm handy, the array can't be fed here normally and there's a bug in the header or is there a normal option?

add your own import.

int IsTextUnicode(uchar& lpv[],int size,int &result);

it should not conflict with what you have.

 
Check someone - in the MT5 mobile app for IOS, do you also not have the indent setting on the right when you long press on the chart around the quote digits?
 

What do you mean by that?

test on EURUSD,H1 (netting)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol USDCAD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
 2020.04.01 00:00:06  no prices for symbol AUDUSD (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)
there are no trading operations

Validator in the marketplace, does it not pass because when testing the Utility itself it cannot get prices ?

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

What do you mean by that?

Validator in the market, it doesn't pass because it can't get prices itself when testing the Utility ?

The test runs on EURUSD but seems to be trying to pump out the history of all available symbols. Don't do it this way.

 
Anton:

The test runs on EURUSD but seems to be trying to pump out the history of all available symbols. Don't do it that way.

So the validator excludes multicurrency utilities? Not good...

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