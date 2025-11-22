Errors, bugs, questions - page 2569
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Yes, and it contains rubbish.
The question was quite different. To initialize with an empty value, not zero. If such a thing is possible at all.
Zero is a number! An empty value as I understand it, no numbers, nothing.
But memory cells are initialized with this emptiness ))
How do you imagine it?
A memory location always contains something. A single byte can contain a number between 0 and 255.
An empty value is not provided.
Yes, and contains rubbish.
The question was quite different. Initialise with an empty value, not zero. If that's even possible.
Zero is a number! An empty value as I understand it, no numbers, nothing.
But memory cells are initialized with this emptiness ))
Anything is possible, but the task is not clear. Either allocate from char range codes with special state if possible(CHAR_MAX- empty, CHAR_MAX-1 - error, etc.), or parallel to char array store flags describing character array state (one byte - "empty" flags for eight cells). But this is probably not needed at all, strange want.ZS: probably the influence of languages where all arrays are associative
Yes, and contains rubbish.
The question was quite different. Initialise with an empty value, not zero. If that's even possible.
Zero is a number! An empty value as I understand it, no numbers, nothing.
But memory cells are initialized with this emptiness ))
MT5 Build 2145 dated 17 September 2019.
When the tester starts, it automatically disables the local network agent cluster. If it is forced on, the next time the tester is started it forcibly turns it off again.
So sick and tired of the problem that drags on for half a year when suddenly half of the agents stop accepting the job and you have to force them off and on again,
and now I have to turn on the local agents every time the tester starts up.
What is displayed in the tester's logbook when doing this?
What is displayed in the tester's logbook when doing this?
Yes, and contains rubbish.
The question was quite different. To initialize with an empty value, not zero. If that's even possible.
Zero is a number! An empty value as I understand it, no numbers, nothing.
But memory cells are initialized with this emptiness ))
for example, initialise different types with "empty"
which we have in HEX form when debugging:
With strings, it's a funny thing.
but if the string is initialized like this
then the result:
Well, if you don't initialize(string str;) at all as well as initialize =NULL, then what you need is a real void:
for example, initialise different types with "empty"
which we have in HEX form when debugging:
With strings, it's a funny thing.
but if the string is initialized like this
then the result:
Well if you don't initialize(string str;) at all as well as initialize =NULL, then what you need is a real void:
Where do you see emptiness? It's called array overrun. In C/C++ undefined behavior, and here it is runtime error.
String is empty (not uchar array), as if it does not exist, i.e. not even memory is allocated.
This is observed in other types. If you declare a variable, it means that memory is already allocated.
But in fact, string is not a primitive type, but a reference type, just like any array.
can't figure out how to checkPrintFormat
Note
PrintFormat() is not executed in the strategy tester in optimisation mode.
Any thoughts?
can't figure out how to checkPrintFormat
Note
PrintFormat() is not executed in the strategy tester in optimisation mode.
Any thoughts?
Check what?
Want to see how it is printed?
In the visualiser.