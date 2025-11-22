Errors, bugs, questions - page 2230
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How can I know without waiting for the trade result of MqlTradeRequest request in OnTradeTransaction when using OrderSend/OrderSendAsync?
This way you can listen only after the trade request is executed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Multiple positions
fxsaber, 2018.07.16 15:48
How to see the PO? I suggest developers fill in Request-structure when Trans.order_state == ORDER_STATE_STARTED. It's the only logical and not crutchy option.
Noticed the regular appearance of fake accounts on the forum, under which bots are hiding. The administration/moderators are trying to clean up the forum on a daily basis...
I wanted to colour levels in Fibo programmatically
I understood in the help that you can set a colour for each level...
But it didn't work... The example in the help should be able to change colour, but it doesn't work...
I wanted to colour levels in Fibo programmatically
I understood in the help that you can set a colour for each level...
But it didn't work... The example in the help should be able to change colour, but it doesn't work...
You can't set a different colour for each level.
I wanted to colour levels in Fibo programmatically
I understood in the help that you can set a colour for each level...
But it didn't work... The example in the help should be able to change colour, but it doesn't work...
It works for me.
You can't give each level a different colour.
Why not?
Why?
From personal experience... Tried it that way at one time - didn't work, maybe something was fixed or I was doing something wrong.
Added:
Yes indeed, it is possible to colour the levels. Here is the script (settings for EURUSD):
Only there's a catch. If I go to the object properties afterwards and exit - the levels will be colored in one colour:) Yet there are some lags with this coloring. Build 1881, x64.
Problem in the marketplace:
When replying to messages in the Discussion section, or adding a new reply, a blank page appears:
Whereas if you copy the link after the reply, the same blank page appears.
But if you click on the DISCLOSURE tab, then the page with the same link appears (I've compared) and everything is fine.
There's a problem in the marketplace from a mobile phone:
If you go from your mobile phone (any phone) to your profile - seller - stats, the stats hangs up and the site is inaccessible for about 5 minutes.
Nothing happens, no data is displayed.
The status bar freezes.
This is only in the Seller - Statistics section