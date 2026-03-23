MT5 - Market Page Blank!

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Not sure if this in the correct section but when using my MT5 accounts on my laptop running Windows, the Market tab is blank therefore Im not able to load my purchases to my accounts. It works fine on my desktop. Any suggestions much appreciated, but bear in mind Im not great with IT stuff! 
 

What is written in Metatrader journal?
Because most often reason is the following: Microsoft Edge WebView2 should be installed/re-installed, and/or Microsoft Edge should be installed.

But the correct reason of this issue is related to what was written in Metatrader journal. So, you can check it by yourself for example.

 

Hi - Thanks for the reply. I have the following message in the Journal

Virtual  Hosting  failed to get list of virtual hosts [1009] (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed)

It was working okay until last week! 


 
wda24729 #:

Hi - Thanks for the reply. I have the following message in the Journal

Virtual  Hosting  failed to get list of virtual hosts [1009] (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed)

It was working okay until last week! 


Post the Journal log please, not a random line.
 
Sorry, not very good with this sort of thing! You mean the entire log or a screenshot? 
 
wda24729 #:
Sorry, not very good with this sort of thing! You mean the entire log or a screenshot? 

All the log (in txt file).

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error 1009 is access denied. And it has nothing to do with with MQL5 VPS log which you uploaded here.
Are you talking about Market? So, why did you upload the log about VPS in this Sunday (the forex market is close during the weekend)?

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read this thread about this error: MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products

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As an option (about what to do) - you can try to re-install WebView2 (it is only I can help sorry):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Blank screen when try to view new trading reports

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23

Miguel, Thanks,

Before making a clean install, I tried to install  Microsoft Edge WebView2, and immediately worked
That is the explanation, the new reports module uses this technology and that technology is not included in the  Windows Server 2019.
So,  is mandatory to install it, 

Thanks so much

Valid link: https://developer.microsoft.com/ru-ru/microsoft-edge/webview2?form=MA13LH (the link was edited by moderator)
MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products
MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products
  • 2026.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
2026.02.26 23:00:51...
 
I think this is what you mean by the logs? The last command is when I clicked 'My Purchases'
Files:
20260323.log  30 kb
 
wda24729 #:
I think this is what you mean by the logs? 

It is what I mean:

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How to report technical issues?

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Because the information about Microsoft Edge WebView2 (which may be absent) and so on - should be on this log file (in most of the cases for example).

How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
2026.03.22 08:38:54.131 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.03.22 08:38:54.133 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 4 x Intel Core i3-4005U  @ 1.70GHz, AVX2, 4 / 7 Gb memory, 269 / 446 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+0
2026.03.22 08:38:54.133 Terminal C:\Users\Owner\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\17B1E2CE53EB7DD538974AA7E52030B3

 
wda24729 #:
2026.03.22 08:38:54.131 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5660 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.03.22 08:38:54.133 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 4 x Intel Core i3-4005U  @ 1.70GHz, AVX2, 4 / 7 Gb memory, 269 / 446 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+0
2026.03.22 08:38:54.133 Terminal C:\Users\Owner\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\17B1E2CE53EB7DD538974AA7E52030B3

It is 3 lines of the logs ... but the information about Microsoft Edge WebView2 (which may be absent) and so on - should be on this log file (in most of the cases for example), so if you see whole the logs for today or yesterday (but we on the forum can not see them) - you can check everything and compare with the replied on the thread about it ...

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I had similar issue with my Metatrader on new laptop of Windows 11, and I had to re-install Microsoft Edge WebView2, and once I did it - I could see the Market tab and my purchases. But the reason (about WebView2) was written in log file ... so that is why I am talking about it (because I had an experience with same issue for example). 

 
Thank you, I will have a look at this later. And thank you for your patience! haha
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