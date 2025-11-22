Errors, bugs, questions - page 1989
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The performance of the tester is highly dependent on the trade server.
Tester settings:
Netting USD, Core1 only enabled.
Expert Advisor
Result onFIBOGroup-MT5 Server
Result on MetaQuotes-Demo
Total amount of ticks on aFIBOGroup-MT5 Server is 15925124 and tester performance is 2038807.3 units/sec.MetaQuotes-Demo has 2456073 ticks and tester performance 1645058.9 unit/sec. That is, on the second server, the tester's performance has dropped by 20%. But the tester should not depend on the trade server!
Reproducible without any problems.
It didn't help:) OK, no need to guess, we just need an answer from the SD. Such crutches should not be acceptable anyway!
Strange. I've been poking for about 10 minutes before posting and so I periodically keep-poking by switching the chart period and changing true to false in the indicator parameter. I don't see a problem. Of course it's crutches, that's why I said it was a temporary solution.
Didn't work:) Ok, why guess, we need to get an answer from the SD. Such crutches shouldn't be acceptable anyway!
It works without any problems. Of course it makes sense to define the output buffers first, and then the colour buffer, which is what's done now.
It works without any problems. Of course, it makes sense to define the output buffers first and then the colour buffer, which is what is done now.
(string)NormalizeDouble(0.99872, 5) - very long result.
No error, some numbers in decimal notation cannot be exactly represented in double
The following code gives a normal result
DoubleToString(0.99872, 5)
No error, some numbers in decimal notation cannot be exactly represented in double
The following code gives you a normal result
DoubleToString(0.99872, 5)
Got it, thanks!
Vitaly, get to the bottom of the problem first, please. When the setting is on, everything works fine. The problem starts when the setting is switched off.
Alexey, I apologise, I missed another correction
Corrected in that post too, marked in red.
Alexei, I'm sorry, I missed another correction.
Corrected in that post, too, with the marking in red.
That's the whole point! It turns out you just turned it off and all the arrays under all the graph series are used. But the point is precisely to give the user the ability to disable some of the graph series if necessary. And if necessary - turn it on!
That's what it's all about! So, you just turn it off and all arrays for all graph series are used. But the point is precisely to give the user the option to disable part of the graph series if necessary. And if necessary - switch it on!
Well, the number of graph series is defined at the beginning of the code, which doesn't change when you switch the TF.
I am afraid that it is invincible in mql5.
However, there is one more trick that can be used to exclude the display of graphical series in the data window
PlotIndexSetString(plotIndex, PLOT_LABEL, NULL);
It works in mql4. I have to check how it works in mql5, I haven't tested it yet.
No... it does not work in mql5. It works in mql5.