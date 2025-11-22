Errors, bugs, questions - page 1992
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fxsaber, Yury Kirillov, thank you!
This is a bug?
But it compiles in Quaternary without any problems.
And the quadruple can compile to ex5, if the source code has mq5 extension.
The "four" is a conditional name, the compiler and editor seem to be common. The problem seems to be in the version and the latest "improvements".
But it compiles in Quaternary without any problems.
And the quadruple can compile to ex5, if the source code has mq5 extension.
The "four" is a conventional name, the compiler and editor seem to be common. The problem is probably in the version and the latest "improvements".
Really, it compiles in 1601 build of ME (it was with MT4b1090).
Does anyone know why empty rows are added to the repository. Or do I have to go to ServiceDesk with it? I uploaded the code without empty lines.
Does anyone know why empty rows are added to the repository. Or do I have to go to ServiceDesk with it? I uploaded the code without empty lines.
Need more details
1. What kind of browser do you have?
2. Attach the code (can be private message)
Check it out.
Questions about FrameNext
FAQ about the time frame
The ticks simulation mode used, as in the name fxt?
Is the tick simulation mode used as in the fxt title?
No, unfortunately.
Moreover, the modes "All ticks", "OHLC on M1" and "Opening prices only" create the same mqd-files even by content. It must be a bug.
Good afternoon.
Question. I have set up a local network at home with 256 agents on xeons. Metatrader does not want to use 30% of the agents for normal testing. And with genetic algorithm about 60 cores are idle.
Please advise where the problem may be.Maybe in the metatrader I need to make some settings?