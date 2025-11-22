Errors, bugs, questions - page 1992

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fxsaber, Yury Kirillov, thank you!

 
fxsaber:
This is a bug?

But it compiles in Quaternary without any problems.

And the quadruple can compile to ex5, if the source code has mq5 extension.

The "four" is a conditional name, the compiler and editor seem to be common. The problem seems to be in the version and the latest "improvements".

 
Stanislav Korotky:

But it compiles in Quaternary without any problems.

And the quadruple can compile to ex5, if the source code has mq5 extension.

The "four" is a conventional name, the compiler and editor seem to be common. The problem is probably in the version and the latest "improvements".

Really, it compiles in 1601 build of ME (it was with MT4b1090).

 

Does anyone know why empty rows are added to the repository. Or do I have to go to ServiceDesk with it? I uploaded the code without empty lines.


 
Maxim Khrolenko:

Does anyone know why empty rows are added to the repository. Or do I have to go to ServiceDesk with it? I uploaded the code without empty lines.


Need more details

1. What kind of browser do you have?

2. Attach the code (can be private message)

Check it out.

 

Questions about FrameNext

  1. If a total of several GB are transferred from Agents, can I run into FrameNext slowdowns, lack of memory or disk space? If so, how will the tester/terminal react in each case?
  2. FrameNext coming in OnTesterPass and via FrameFirst+FrameNext work at the same speed? - the speed at which the file is read?
  3. The point of FrameFilter is so that FrameNext doesn't waste computational resources on generating Data[] for FrameNext from frame storage? I couldn't explain any other reason for introducing this function. Or is it that any FrameFilter in the MQD does not do a FileSeek, but reads Data[] without saving? Is it all like that? What was FrameFilter originally intended for?
  4. Is it possible to make two different EAs in the tester, but with the same name, not to overwrite each other's MQD files?
  5. What is the format of MQD-files?
  6. Why is it impossible to read my saved MQD-file through FrameFirst and FrameNext in the normal mode of operation of the EA (script/indicator) and even in OnTesterInit? Because of this, there are problems with the Optimisation Cache. In particular, getting the Optimisation Table.
  7. What does the last number in the name "Test.EURUSD.M1.0.mqd" mean?
  8. Why has the old MQD-file been overwritten, when it seems logical to save it (add new frames) using the principle of Optimization Cache?
  9. If I transfer some GB from Agents and process frames at once (without resetting frame pointer (FrameFilter or FrameFirst)) in OnTesterPass, then MQD-file on Gigabytes is not needed. Is it possible to add a waiver key to create a full MQD file in the form of specifying the maximum number of storage of extreme incoming frames?
 
fxsaber:

FAQ about the time frame

  1. What does the last number in the name "Test.EURUSD.M1.0.mqd" mean?

The ticks simulation mode used, as in the name fxt?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Is the tick simulation mode used as in the fxt title?

No, unfortunately.

Moreover, the modes "All ticks", "OHLC on M1" and "Opening prices only" create the same mqd-files even by content. It must be a bug.

 
An alleged casting error
struct A
{
  int i;
};

struct B : public A {};

void OnStart()
{
  A a = {0};
  B b;
  
  b = (B)a; // cannot cast 'A' to 'B'
  
  b = a;    // так без проблем
}
 

Good afternoon.

Question. I have set up a local network at home with 256 agents on xeons. Metatrader does not want to use 30% of the agents for normal testing. And with genetic algorithm about 60 cores are idle.

Please advise where the problem may be.

Maybe in the metatrader I need to make some settings?
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