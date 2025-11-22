Errors, bugs, questions - page 1737
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{
const int a;
A() : a(this.f()) {}
int f() { return(0); }
};
Or even simpler situation.
{
const int a;
A() : a(this.f()) {}
int f() { return(0); }
};
Ilyas:
Почему список инициализации Вы не включаете в тело?
Because const int a; You can't do it otherwise, right?
Figuratively speaking, an object of a class (including this one) is initialized on the ':' sign
Dear moderators, if a product (indicator) that is available for a fee in the Market can be made free of charge, is it possible to openly display and discuss its work on the forum without fear of being banned? Or, what should I do?
Compilation error
class B {
public:
static int k;
};
int B::k = 0;
#define MACRO( classC, classB ) \
class classC : public classB { \
public: \
classC( A *aa ) : a( aa ) {} \ //(1)
A *a; \ //(2)
int f( int i ); \
}; \
int classC::f( int i ) \
{ \
classB::k = i; \ //error: '::' - open parenthesis expected
int j = classB::k; \ //нормально
return j; \
}
MACRO( C, B )
Web engine bug
any advertising is banned, banning is immediate. You don't want to take any chances.
It's better to have a blog thread, you can do everything there.