MT5 Back Testing - LEVERAGE
Susan Anne Thompson: I hope someone can help / advise. I am logged into my broker account - and the leverage on that account is 1:10. I want to test the EA, based on that leverage 1:10. In the Strategy Tester | Setting tab the smallest setting is 1:25. If I enter 1:10, it seems to accept it, but the moment I press 'Start' the leverage in the settings changes to 1:100. All I need to know is what is the leverage that is being tested???
It seems that for some reason your broker (or your setup) has limited values in the Strategy Tester or something else is causing the issue, because on my setup I have no such problem.
You can check the leverage in use with this.
Dominik Egert #:
You can check the leverage in use with this.
That does not work. I wrote the following code in my EA:
Comment(IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE)));
so that I could see what leverage I was using. The EA would display the value of the leverage I would have selected or typed in the Strategy Tester drop down but no matter what value I used, there was no effect on the results/profit.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I hope someone can help / advise.
I am logged into my broker account - and the leverage on that account is 1:10
I want to test the EA, based on that leverage 1:10
In the Strategy Tester | Setting tab the smallest setting is 1:25
If I enter 1:10, it seems to accept it, but the moment I press 'Start' the leverage in the settings changes to 1:100
All I need to know is what is the leverage that is being tested???
I will try to use a 'trade pad' or some other tool that may display the leverage......