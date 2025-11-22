Errors, bugs, questions - page 1238
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Yesterday in the latest 1013 build, a design that has always worked safely stopped working:
Complains about error zero divide in '<censored>' (61,34)
I racked my brains - how is it possible? There is no way it can be 0 in the denominator of this trinket. And it works every time, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.
Was just thinking "look at that, a bloody dozen in the build.
What exactly is the value in HL2[u] ?
It's easy to find out by pre-priming before the operation.
Apparently you have a NaN value.
In the signals on the website it has become impossible to enter the name of the broker. The input field appears and is highlighted, but the characters are not entered there.
And when will you fix the MT5?
When running the optimisation(genetic algorithm) after stopping, the optimisation starts again, not from where it stopped. Why?
And when will you fix the MT5?
What build? I'm not getting this kind of playback.
I have build 1013, W7 x64.
Looked at build 1010, it's fine too.
What build? It doesn't work for me.
I have build 1013.
I downloaded it from here yesterday. This is hopefully the latest build.
What build? It's not playing with me.
I have build 1013, W7 x64.
Looked in build 1010, it's fine too.
You just have to drag the trade panel down into place.
I've tried it: the bar goes up easily
and then easily placed (by dragging the mouse) down in its place.
Build 1010. Windows 8.1. x32