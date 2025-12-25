Wishes for MT5 - page 56
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I would like to be able to get the pixel coordinates of price-time objects. This would give a possibility to coordinate prices with the display and avoid troubles with different screen resolutions.
Then we can create a backgrounder trendline object that permanently moves by
The output would then adjust the display by setting (first visible bar) (maximum of window) (last visible bar) (minimum of window) and receive its pixel coordinates and recalculate all labelled items taking into account the display.
So in one resolution, the chart field has 700 pixels in the other 1000.
Afternoon!
Is it possible to work with several charts on several monitors at the same time in one MT5 platform?
as it is implemented for example in the Thinkorswim platform
And it would be good to add the current bar number here as well, that would be handy:
It would be great if the news from the terminal opened in the default watermelon browser (FF, opera, etc.) instead of IE.
More precisely, links opened when viewing the news, but I think it would be a bit difficult to implement, though... :)
And it would be good to add the current bar number here as well, that would be handy:
The bar number is done by a simple indicator. I used to do it myself in 4.
And it would be good to add the current bar number here as well, that would be handy:
There would be one difficulty here, seriality.
Some people need the 0th bar as the current one, and some need it as the oldest one, so Stringo's suggestion is one of the most sensible from this point of view.
It would be great if news from terminal opened in default arbuser(FF, opera etc) instead of IE.
More precisely the links opened when viewing the news, but I think that would be a bit difficult to implement though... :)
For example, we want to pass a return value by an object method, and we have to enter the object name and method completely manually.
I suggest we keep the autocompletion filter, but just put matching variables at the top of the list and highlight them in green, and all the others below and highlight them in yellow.
The bar number is done by a simple indicator. I used to do this myself in four.
There's only one difficulty here, seriality.
Some people need the 0th bar as the current bar, some need it as the oldest one, so Stringo's suggestion is one of the most reasonable from this point of view.The implementation is probably not very difficult (for example, the report on trades opens this way). I personally am in favour.
The window shows, for example, OHLC values, and indicator values - they correspond to the number of the bar where the cursor is located. This bar number must be displayed. This is because we have to count them manually on the screen. Or we have to attach a simple indicator to each chart.
It is just not logical to display the value on the Y-axis, but not for which value on the X-axis.