Wishes for MT5 - page 57
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There are no complications here - this window displays, for example, values for OHLC, as well as indicator values - they correspond to a certain bar number where the cursor is located. This bar number should be displayed. This is because we have to count them manually on the screen. Or, one should attach a special simple indicator to each chart.
It's just not logical to output the value on Y-axis, but not to output for which value on X-axis.
There is the bar date and time, there is OHLC, certain indications of the indicator (for example), but they are not binding to the bar number.
If we are going to do binding to a bar number, we should consider as "standard" the datum where the 0-th bar will be located.
It would be more convenient for you if the 0th bar were the oldest one, while for me it would be the current one (like in MT4). How should I do it?
PS
I'm not for "bar numbering", or against it. I am in favour of the proposal being more clearly worded and satisfying to all (not most, but all).
Everything is logical, at least for me. There is the day and time of the bar, there is OHLC, there are certain indications of the indicator (for example), but there is no reference to the bar number.
If we are going to do binding to a bar number, we should consider as "standard" the datum where the 0-th bar will be located.
You, for example, would prefer the 0-th bar to be the oldest one, while I would prefer the current bar (like in МТ4). How should I do it?
PS
I am not for the "numbering of bars", or against it. I'm for the proposal to be formulated more clearly and to please everyone (not the majority, namely everyone).
It's not about that, it's about the fact that you don't have it :) I didn't write about numbering of bars at all - it's up to developers how :)
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And it would be good to add the current bar number, it would be convenient:
If on the current bar (as in MT4) I do not mind, but surely there will be another opinion.
And how shall we number it, with 0 bar or starting from one?
Well, I have a much better idea, for example, to propose to add a bar number to the data window and to perform numbering starting from 1 bar and to select the oldest bar in the history as a reporting point.
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One question - Where is the reference point? If on the current bar (as in MT4) I do not mind, but surely there will be another opinion.
You can't do without it in large projects... :)
What I really miss is a code navigator like Alt+M, but in a separate window.
You can't do without it in large projects... :)
Well, yes, in large projects existing navigation is clearly not enough, a list of functions in a large library (or in a file with several classes) is clearly not a sufficient solution.
I don't know about MS, but Borland has such navigators very well made. In any case, you either want to have normal navigation in a separate tab or in a separate window.
Well, yes, in large projects existing navigation is clearly not enough, a list of functions in a large library (or in a file with several classes) is clearly not a sufficient solution.
I don't know about MS, but Borland has such navigators very well made. In any case, you either want to have normal navigation in a separate tab or in a separate window.
I would also like to have refactoring, but I think it's just a dream for now :)
IntellIJ IDEA is well done :)
I would like more refactoring, but I think it's only a dream for now :)
There's a lot to want, but it's unlikely ME will remain free if it has features such as (in the screenshot, you can see that when you fill in function variables, a list of appropriate variables by type appears automatically, taking into account global visibility):
I would like to be able to get the pixel coordinates of price-time objects. This would give a possibility to coordinate prices with the display and avoid troubles with different screen resolutions.
Then it would be possible to create a backgrounder trendline object that constantly moves by
The output would store the prices in window (first visible bar) (maximum of window) (last visible bar) (minimum of window) and after getting pixel coordinates would re-calculate all the labels taking into account the display.
As it is, in one resolution the chart field has 700 pixels in the other 1000.
Hotly supported, I would like that very much.
Perhaps it would somewhat brighten up the absence or replace this feature by having two reciprocal functions to recalculate screen coordinates to price/time and vice versa.
A lot of nice features would have emerged. And no unpleasant side effects would be seen.
// we're not talking about incorrect usage results. anything can be used incorrectly.
Hotly supported, I would like that very much.
Perhaps the absence or replacement of this feature would be somewhat ameliorated by having two reciprocal functions to convert screen coordinates to price/time coordinates and vice versa.
A lot of good features would have emerged. And no unpleasant side effects would be seen.
// we are not talking about incorrect results of use. anything can be used incorrectly.
No longer relevant, except for convenience.