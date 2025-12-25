Wishes for MT5 - page 47
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OK, if it's so important, let's take Java instead of C++. Also translation into bytecode :) Are we asking to reconsider the language standard?
A request to add a universal type is not quite adequate. You should ask for patterns. And for universal types OOP is enough.
Let it be implemented as templates, the main thing is that it will be possible to implement passing of any type of parameter.
This will greatly reduce the amount of code. There will be no need to make a bunch of unnecessary overloads. The only check during initialization and you're good to go.
So far it turns out that for all types you need to overload each function that has an input parameter 14 times.
Let it be implemented as templates, the main thing is to be able to implement any type of parameter passing.
This will greatly reduce the size of the code. There will be no need to make a bunch of unnecessary overloads. The only check during initialization and you're good to go.
So far it turns out that for all types you need to overload each function that has an input parameter 14 times.
You can write a dll in Visual Basic - it supports universal type "variant". If it suits you, of course.
:o)
A little boy is leading a cow to mating. The cow is a big boy. The cow stubbornly refuses to go.
A passer-by asks him (transcribed in the original language)
-Where are you taking the cow?
-To the bullock, for breeding.
-And you can't do that?
-Ni, mousy bottle himself the bull.
:o)
Thanks for the tip, but we'll fight it on mql5.
The 1.111e5 and 9.999e4 are clear. But I need to compare these: 9.99999999999999999999968e-017 (about the loss of precision in digits I additionally wrote). Help tells me that numbers with a difference less than DBL_EPSILON should be considered indistinguishable. Sorry, if I'm not making it clear - I'm just learning it now :) Thank you especially for information about index.
The funniest thing )))))))) Even regular wireline operators have switched to ultra-precise calculations.....
Here's a breakdown of my home number:
Prank )))))))) Even regular wireline operators have switched to ultra-precise calculations.....
Here's the details on my home number:
What is there to say... I believe that such a diamond of human thought (such a powerful programmable trading platform, without exaggeration) and activities of highly respected developers-professionals, like MT5, should shine with all its facets, and the accuracy of calculations should be one of those facets, realizing the potential of speed and flexibility of calculations, which was built into the program to the end )))))))).
I would advise to write to Service Desk. There are a lot of requests, the developers have as many high-priority tasks, and the request will not get lost anywhere.
Dear Yedelkin, I followed your advice. A company representative thanked me for my wish and said that it will be considered. He also added that in case of a positive decision this functionality can be implemented not earlier than in half a year or even a year.
Dear developers, I have noticed that while the indicator is running (performing calculations), the task manager shows CPU load 50%. Immediately a wish arose to use all cores, or a configurable number to 100% (of course, not in monopoly access mode), such as in the tester - during the test the total load of about 100%. Another 50% is much needed! Also to be able to use remote agents(other home computers) to speed up calculations. In another thread I also mentioned that it would be very good to use(if possible) a GPU as well(heard) that such systems are already implemented by someone. Is this realistic, or are such solutions a possible prerogative of MT6?
-Alexey-:
Dear developers, I noticed that while indicator was working (performing calculations) task manager shows CPU load 50%. Immediately a desire arose to use all cores, or a configurable number of cores at 100% (of course, not in mono access mode), such as in the tester - during the test the total load of about 100%. Another 50% is much needed! Also to be able to use remote agents(other home computers) to speed up calculations. In another thread I also mentioned that it would be very good to use(if possible) a GPU as well(heard) that such systems are already implemented by someone. Is this realistic or are such solutions a possible prerogative of MT6?
The idea of all cores is certainly a good one, but then you would have to mess around with multithreading, and multithreading as I understand it is the main problem of MT (at least for now).
Using graphical coprocessor or agents seems to me a rather dubious thing (most likely there will be more problems than useful), but using some local cores (at least two) is probably quite possible.
PS
Also it is interesting, has anyone thought about realization of "multithreading" using WinAPI or own DLL (as an alternative)?
Also interesting to know the developers opinion on this matter. Or do they believe that Fix API will remove this problem completely (although I guess it will partially remove it)?
I would like to thank MetaQuotes staff and programmers in particular for fixing of the tool window position in MT5. We kindly ask them to do the same on MT4. I wish you success in the New Year.
I have not found a way to disable the flow of ticks (NewTick event) for the symbol, to the chart of which an Expert Advisor is attached.
If there is no such a method, I suggest introducing a radio button function that allows you to programmatically disable generation of the NewTick event for the symbol, to a chart of which an Expert Advisor is attached.
Explanation. If an Expert Advisor does not provide handling of ticks for the symbol, to whose chart it is attached, the continuous generation ofNewTick events for this symbol will lead to the overflow of events queue, handled by this EA.