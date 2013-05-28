The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 5
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Why aren't we continuing the threads here?
MetaTrader 5 beta testing has started
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs
Two more links in navigator on the left are clearly needed:
- upload as *.chm
- upload as *.pdf (if needed)
Agreed!
Is it to be understood in the sense that there will be services such as access from the terminal by μl,
such as reading current interest rates and other market-related information?
Or is it about services like a code library?
By the way, there is a proposal to accumulate "established code" developed by users,
and accessible by means of the terminal for updating, a kind of repository...
We will not disclose the whole list of services yet, we will show everything when releasing new versions.
In fact, new versions of MQL5.community will be available every 1-3 days.
Turns out you can't click on General Discussion to refresh the page. You have to press f5 - annoying.
A reminder about 'bumping' with pictures...
Which show where and what you can't see...
Look at the home page, no new posts.
Open up the thread and there are...
There are still problems with caching and read statuses, which leads to these effects. We'll fix it in the next few days.
ok!
No hurry, as long as it's not forgotten...
Renat, I would like to touch on another topic - the FAQ. It is simply a necessary thing. Having once covered a topic or a question, it's much easier to respond to a person with a link than to describe the topic all over again. What do you think about it?
Renat, I would like to touch on another topic - the FAQ. It is simply a necessary thing. Having once covered a topic or a question, it's much easier to respond to a person with a link than to describe the topic all over again. What do you think about it?
I have explained our policy on FAQs before:
The FAQ is a completely unworkable and unscalable thing. It can be argued that no one would go straight to the beginning to read a FAQ.
A decent-sized FAQ itself becomes a monster, requiring structure and searching. As usual, "if you kill the dragon, you become the dragon".
We have our own practical and time-proven understanding of how to meet the challenge of providing information and training on a massive scale and free of charge.
A reminder about 'bumping' with pictures...
Which show where and what you can't see...
Look at the home page, no new posts.
Open up the thread and there are...
Keep in mind that on the main page of the forum topics are sorted by date last modified (date of last comment), and in the forum category ("General Discussion" in this case), they are sorted by priority and only then by date of change. The state of being read by a particular user does not affect the sorting order of topics - unread topics do not get higher.
The screenshots posted above conform to these rules. The only point is the topic "Format for storing historical data" - it appears to have been created just when the first screenshot was taken, but the second hasn't yet been taken