The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 7

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There is no branch on testing the terminal. Or is there a new branch for every observation?

[Deleted]  
DDFedor :

"Remember user" does not work...

Thanks for the message. Already fixed.

 

I would like to see on the main page of mql5.ru a list of topics like on https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum.

In general, it is very inconvenient (not ergonomic and unconnected), you have to click 2-3 times before you get to the right topic... In general, this point has not been thought out.

Форум трейдеров - MQL5.community
Форум трейдеров - MQL5.community
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
 

sometimes the forum gives out this. - A link to an empty page. Opera 10.10

[Deleted]  
sergeev :

sometimes the forum gives out this. - A link to an empty page. Opera 10.10

Already fixing it.

 

so to speak glitchy when saving a profile:(

I wanted to write patriotically that I'm from Russia...

 
Is it possible to add a "user presence" indicator to the forum? i.e. is the user currently online... sort of like in ICQ.
[Deleted]  
alsu :

so to speak glitchy when saving a profile:(

I wanted to write patriotically that I'm from Russia...

Are you using Chrome? Unfortunately, it has known problems with regular expressions (with non-Latin letters), which have not been fixed yet. We will try to find a workaround in our turn.

[Deleted]  
ruslanchik :
Would it be possible to add a "user presence" indicator to the forum? i.e. is the user currently online... sort of like in ICQ.

This functionality was in the plans. I don't think we have long to wait

 
murad :

That functionality was in the plans. I don't think we have long to wait.



Just don't forget to add the 'stay incognito' option to your profile.

I, for one, don't want to be seen...

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