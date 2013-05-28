The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 7
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There is no branch on testing the terminal. Or is there a new branch for every observation?
"Remember user" does not work...
Thanks for the message. Already fixed.
I would like to see on the main page of mql5.ru a list of topics like on https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum.
In general, it is very inconvenient (not ergonomic and unconnected), you have to click 2-3 times before you get to the right topic... In general, this point has not been thought out.
sometimes the forum gives out this. - A link to an empty page. Opera 10.10
sometimes the forum gives out this. - A link to an empty page. Opera 10.10
Already fixing it.
so to speak glitchy when saving a profile:(
I wanted to write patriotically that I'm from Russia...
so to speak glitchy when saving a profile:(
I wanted to write patriotically that I'm from Russia...
Are you using Chrome? Unfortunately, it has known problems with regular expressions (with non-Latin letters), which have not been fixed yet. We will try to find a workaround in our turn.
Would it be possible to add a "user presence" indicator to the forum? i.e. is the user currently online... sort of like in ICQ.
This functionality was in the plans. I don't think we have long to wait
That functionality was in the plans. I don't think we have long to wait.
Just don't forget to add the 'stay incognito' option to your profile.
I, for one, don't want to be seen...