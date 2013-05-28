The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 8
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thank you for your message. the corrections have been made and the scrollbars should now appear. (don't forget to update the contents of the code window)
I keep getting thrown out of the login...
Please check if you have enabled IP binding mode in your profile settings?
Please check if you have enabled IP binding mode in your profile settings?
Yes, it is enabled.Ok... so far so good, I'll pay attention if there's a problem.
The comments on the articles look strange. Browser is IE8 (turning on compatibility mode doesn't change the situation).
One more remark: at the very bottom of the pages in the line "MQL5: mechanical trading systems and testing of trading strategies in MetaTrader" the link points to the MT4 site, although MQL5 refers to the next version of the terminal.
One more remark: at the very bottom of the pages in the line "MQL5: mechanical trading systems and testing of trading strategies in MetaTrader" the link points to the MT4 site, although MQL5 refers to the next version of the terminal.
Thank you, we have corrected it.