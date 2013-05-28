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[Deleted]  
Apparently, they are referring to large indents for paragraphs (<p>...</p>). OK, let's make it a little smaller
 

These lines here,

translated simply

by pressing the enter key.

---

and these lines here,
to make it look normal,
you have to write, or rather translate with shift+enter.

 
kombat:

These are the lines,

We've changed the formatting of the <P> tag so that it can work properly as an indented paragraph.

This approach allows you to automatically make visually correct text (especially in articles), and we have tons of text content. Shift + Enter just gives you a line feed through the <BR> tag.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Символьные константы
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Символьные константы
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Символьные константы - Документация по MQL5
 
murad:
Apparently, they are referring to large indents for paragraphs (<p>...</p>). Ok, let's make it a little smaller.
Don't make it smaller.
 
When uploading an avatar in the profile - the image is shifted down a few pixels to the right.
[Deleted]  
sergeev:

When uploading an avatar in the profile - the image is shifted down a few pixels to the right.
Already fixed. Will be available after the next update
 

I wanted to go straight to the annals of the forum, but I think it's more appropriate here.

Please change this set of letters.



to something more meaningful.

 
I noticed the same thing today. I thought the internet was down.
 
aEaLbaJaBa aNaEaDaObbaPaNa is 'service unavailable' in ISO-8859-5 → UTF-8 encoding
 
newdigital:
aEaLbaJabA aNaEaDaObbaPaNaA is 'service unavailable' in ISO-8859-5 → UTF-8 encoding

Yeah, but it looks funnier :)

I immediately thought it was a fun admin test - A yolba toad, and nada obana. :))

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