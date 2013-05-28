The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 10
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These lines here,
translated simply
by pressing the enter key.
---
and these lines here,
to make it look normal,
you have to write, or rather translate with shift+enter.
These are the lines,
We've changed the formatting of the <P> tag so that it can work properly as an indented paragraph.
This approach allows you to automatically make visually correct text (especially in articles), and we have tons of text content. Shift + Enter just gives you a line feed through the <BR> tag.
Apparently, they are referring to large indents for paragraphs (<p>...</p>). Ok, let's make it a little smaller.
When uploading an avatar in the profile - the image is shifted down a few pixels to the right.
I wanted to go straight to the annals of the forum, but I think it's more appropriate here.Please change this set of letters.
to something more meaningful.
aEaLbaJabA aNaEaDaObbaPaNaA is 'service unavailable' in ISO-8859-5 → UTF-8 encoding
Yeah, but it looks funnier :)
I immediately thought it was a fun admin test - A yolba toad, and nada obana. :))