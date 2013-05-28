The forum seems to be working, but there are comments
I think so....
Small glitch, letters and numbers overlap each other.
I have non-standard (enlarged) fonts, maybe that's why.
HideYourRichess, I have the same problem. The fonts are standard, the browser is IE 8.
In FF too...
The field size must be fixed.
I wonder if the Documentation section contains the latest version of the mt5 help?
HideYourRichess :
I wonder if the Documentation section contains the latest version of the mt5 help?
I wonder if the Documentation section contains the latest version of the mt5 help?
It is updated every time the mql5.com website is updated.
alexvd :
It's updated every time the mql5.com website is updated.
It's updated every time the mql5.com website is updated.
Great.
Geez, how come you have more posts than me!
HideYourRichess :
Man, how come you have more posts than me?!
Oh, that's great.
Man, how come you have more posts than me?!
I guess it's called starting from scratch. Not high. Not that important.
if you click on a topic in the list, the last post would go straight to...
would make...
Vinin :
Probably called starting from scratch. Not high. Not that important.
Nah, it's just fun to see a guy with so many posts on a new empty forum. Obviously, it's the developers.
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the sabotage itself.
Our avatars remain on the old site.