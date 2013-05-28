The forum seems to be working, but there are comments

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the sabotage itself.


Our avatars remain on the old site.

 
I think so....
 

Small glitch, letters and numbers overlap each other.



I have non-standard (enlarged) fonts, maybe that's why.

 

HideYourRichess, I have the same problem. The fonts are standard, the browser is IE 8.

 

In FF too...

The field size must be fixed.

 
I wonder if the Documentation section contains the latest version of the mt5 help?
 
HideYourRichess :
I wonder if the Documentation section contains the latest version of the mt5 help?


It is updated every time the mql5.com website is updated.
 
alexvd :


It's updated every time the mql5.com website is updated.


Great.


Geez, how come you have more posts than me!

 
HideYourRichess :


Oh, that's great.


Man, how come you have more posts than me?!


I guess it's called starting from scratch. Not high. Not that important.

 

if you click on a topic in the list, the last post would go straight to...

would make...

 
Vinin :


Probably called starting from scratch. Not high. Not that important.

Nah, it's just fun to see a guy with so many posts on a new empty forum. Obviously, it's the developers.

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