The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 6

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Then alternatively, in the section header, where the number of topics (14) is (14 / 2) where 2 is the number of topics with new posts.

make and the number of unread, which will bring up the bumping by clicking on this link.

 

a little childish suggestion: add smiley faces. would liven up communication... ;)

For example, with bows - like in Skype. a lot of funny emotions are there.

 

A hyperlinked arrow to unread is the very first and most urgent.

 
api :

A hyperlinked arrow to unread is the very first and most urgent.


I join in...

 
The arrows will definitely be made.
 

:)

The topic can be promoted to the top by deleting the promoting post. Was that the intention?

 
coaster :

:)

The topic can be promoted to the top by deleting the promoting post. Was that the intention?


Please clarify what you mean by that?

Do you just add a comment and then delete that comment?

 
alexvd :


Please be more specific, what do you mean?

Do you just add a comment and then delete that comment?


Exactly. Bottom line: no real updating has taken place, and the topic is moved to the top line.

And, if I'm not mistaken, this trick changes the status of the "read" topic icon. But I can't check the latter on my own.

 

raw data:

- IE 6

- Logged in + "remember user"

- page view

- F5 - refresh page

result:

- Jump to the English part of the forum without the last login.

- "backspace" - is not available.

- Re-open MQL5 forum - see English version.

- Press "ru" - authorization required

...

"remember user" - doesn't work...

 
DDFedor :
...

"Remember user" does not work...


Verify.

Before that there was another "pliz fime minutes to update

and after that the login became "forgettable", having to log in every time,

although I do it regularly...

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