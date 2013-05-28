The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 6
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Then alternatively, in the section header, where the number of topics (14) is (14 / 2) where 2 is the number of topics with new posts.
make and the number of unread, which will bring up the bumping by clicking on this link.
a little childish suggestion: add smiley faces. would liven up communication... ;)
For example, with bows - like in Skype. a lot of funny emotions are there.
A hyperlinked arrow to unread is the very first and most urgent.
A hyperlinked arrow to unread is the very first and most urgent.
I join in...
:)
The topic can be promoted to the top by deleting the promoting post. Was that the intention?
:)
The topic can be promoted to the top by deleting the promoting post. Was that the intention?
Please clarify what you mean by that?
Do you just add a comment and then delete that comment?
Please be more specific, what do you mean?
Do you just add a comment and then delete that comment?
Exactly. Bottom line: no real updating has taken place, and the topic is moved to the top line.
And, if I'm not mistaken, this trick changes the status of the "read" topic icon. But I can't check the latter on my own.
raw data:
- IE 6
- Logged in + "remember user"
- page view
- F5 - refresh page
result:
- Jump to the English part of the forum without the last login.
- "backspace" - is not available.
- Re-open MQL5 forum - see English version.
- Press "ru" - authorization required
...
"remember user" - doesn't work...
...
"Remember user" does not work...
Verify.
Before that there was another "pliz fime minutes to update
and after that the login became "forgettable", having to log in every time,
although I do it regularly...