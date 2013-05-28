The forum seems to be working, but there are comments - page 3
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And the link to the list of topics is also missing.
Note the icons next to the topic of the thread.
why does the first page have 11 posts, but the second page has 10? is it possible to make an individual indicator "number of comments per page"?
why does the first page have 11 posts, but the second page has 10? is it possible to make an individual indicator "number of comments per page"?
The first page is 1 topic + 10 comments. All other pages have only comments.
I'll have to think about individual settings
Note the icons next to the topic of the thread.
This is extremely inconvenient. When reading a page, you have to scroll to get to the list of topics.
I think it's a bit ill-advised to go to the "General discussion" link. It seems that click deprivation should be done...
Something goes by, say an hour, and "topics in bold" appears,
I mean, it's like there's new posts, you go in and it's the same old...
glitch?
Oh, it's fast! The forum is just like MQL5
It's probably because it's still empty... in general, the mql4 forum speed is very high!
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the old forum will stay in parallel?
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I would like to see in the new MQL5 forum
fields
SKYPE
ICQ
Where's the favourite arrow that says there are unread posts in the thread?
Something goes by, say an hour, and "topics in bold" appears,
I mean, it's like there's new posts, you go in and it's the same old...
glitch?
Invisible front fighters working... :)