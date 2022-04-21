MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 23
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Tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code
That's why there are no statistics.
Thanks, I will keep you informed. It's interesting that the charts are still built with the trades made.
The agents overload the memory when trying to go through the Mexican and do nothing, and their task count only grows. The logs show the following errors:
You have to look at the agent logs.
Error 14 means zero bid price for this tool. That is, there is a left bar in the history
PS It's better to run a single test. Then the error is sure to hit the tester agent's log. When optimising, errors are only displayed until OnInit is finished
The group icon disappears when all are closed, the option to select a parameter for optimisation disappears.
Big request not to change input parameters of EA, which are not set in clipboard.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: MultiTester
fxsaber, 2019.11.06 11:24
When looking at a large number of optimization caches after a multitester run, you do the same thing.
Most of the time is spent on step 2. This often results in errors. We would like to semi-automate. And there is a solution!
Copy this text to the clipboard.
Then just press CTRL+V in the Settings tab. This will automatically disable optimization and set the right date.
ZZZ was in a hurry to get excited. EA input parameters are reset to default with this buffer.
A big request not to change the input parameters of an EA that is not set on the clipboard.
Yes. Correct the behaviour.
PS The described behaviour is not reproducible. If there is no [TesterInputs] section in the inserted text, the Expert Advisor settings tab is not touched at all
Yes. Correcting the behaviour
Thank you!
Thank you!
PS The described behaviour is not reproduced. If there is no [TesterInputs] section in the text to be inserted, the Expert Advisor settings tab is not touched at all
Expert Advisor
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Features of mql5 language, tips and tricks
fxsaber, 2019.11.06 16:57
Sometimes in genetic optimization the first few thousand passes are enough to already understand the outcome more or less.
When you automatically run a lot of optimizations, you want it all to work faster. That is why we will need a mechanism to interrupt optimization.
Application.
Adviser
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