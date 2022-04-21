MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 22
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Slava:
В OnInit торговля точно ведётся?
Yes. Here's a log and a screenshot
And how are you going to apply GetLastError with your code? And another question. Are you sure about the order of calculating function arguments?
We are talking about the tester. Why do you need GetLastError in this example? And the order is not important in this case either.
When copying a value from here (and possibly from other places), the entire settings block is then pasted instead of the value. I was kind of expecting to copy what I highlighted)
The agents overload the memory when trying to go through the Mexican and do nothing, and their task count only grows. The logs show the following errors:
Now to analyse the situation on the highlighted chunk
you have to move the cursor, remember the pop-up date, open the run chart, go to the required place in the Trade History and double-click on the relevant line in the table.
Can this all be replaced by double clicking on the spot on the chart above?
Connected and then immediately disconnected. After a minute, it was up and running. There was no visualiser.
Got this reaction of pressing the Start button on a single pass
Connected and then immediately disconnected. After a minute, it was up and running. The visualiser was missing.
The tester had gone haywire
Yeah. Here's a log and a screenshot
We're talking about the Tester. Why GetLastError in this example? The order is not important in this case, either.
Tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code
That's why there are no statistics.
Tester agent crashed
I had a single run on 2197 yesterday as well, first right clicked through the single runs 10-15 times after optimisation, then any single run in the log added connected and did nothing else, agents were in reidi state, restarting the terminal cures this
I also had a single run on 2197 yesterday that would not start, first right clicked through the single runs 10-15 times after optimisation, then any single run added to the log and did nothing else, agents were in reidi state, restarting the terminal cures this
Have to look at agent logs
When copying a value from here (and possibly from other places), the entire settings block is then pasted instead of the value. I was kind of expecting to copy what I highlighted)