MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 22

New comment
 

Slava:
В OnInit торговля точно ведётся?

Yes. Here's a log and a screenshot

2019.11.01 00:00:00   market sell 2.00 EURUSD (1.11514 / 1.11522)
2019.11.01 00:00:00   deal #2  sell 2.00 EURUSD at 1.11514 done (based on order #2)
2019.11.01 00:00:00   deal performed [#2  sell 2.00 EURUSD at 1.11514]
2019.11.01 00:00:00   order performed sell 2.00 at 1.11514 [#2  sell 2.00 EURUSD at 1.11514]
2019.11.01 00:00:00   market buy 1.00 EURUSD (1.11514 / 1.11522)
2019.11.01 00:00:00   deal #3  buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.11522 done (based on order #3)
2019.11.01 00:00:00   deal performed [#3  buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.11522]
2019.11.01 00:00:00   order performed buy 1.00 at 1.11522 [#3  buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.11522]
2019.11.01 00:00:00   close position #3  buy 1.00 EURUSD by position #2  sell 2.00 EURUSD (1.11514 / 1.11522)
2019.11.01 00:00:00   deal #4  sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.11514 done (based on order #4)
2019.11.01 00:00:00   deal #5  buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.11522 done (based on order #4)
 tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code


And how are you going to apply GetLastError with your code? And another question. Are you sure about the order of calculating function arguments?

We are talking about the tester. Why do you need GetLastError in this example? And the order is not important in this case either.

 


When copying a value from here (and possibly from other places), the entire settings block is then pasted instead of the value. I was kind of expecting to copy what I highlighted)

 

The agents overload the memory when trying to go through the Mexican and do nothing, and their task count only grows. The logs show the following errors:

2019.11.02 18:35:19.317 Core 02 USDMXN.m: ticks synchronized already [47 bytes]
2019.11.02 18:35:21.021 Core 01 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.11.02 18:35:21.282 Core 01 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.11.02 18:35:21.282 Core 01 connected
2019.11.02 18:35:21.291 Core 01 authorized (agent build 2190)
2019.11.02 18:35:21.291 Core 01 genetic pass (0, 61, 17) started
2019.11.02 18:35:21.335 Core 01 common synchronization completed
2019.11.02 18:35:21.362 Core 01 USDMXN.m: ticks synchronized already [47 bytes]
2019.11.02 18:36:08.980 Core 04 genetic pass (0, 76) tested with error "history processing error (14 USDMXN.m)" in 0:01:36.640
2019.11.02 18:36:08.980 Core 04 genetic pass (0, 76) returned to queue
2019.11.02 18:36:08.980 Core 04 16 rejected passes returned to queue
2019.11.02 18:36:08.980 Core 04 genetic pass (0, 11, 17) started
2019.11.02 18:36:09.081 Core 04 connection closed
2019.11.02 18:36:09.090 Core 04 17 genetic passes returned to queue as not processed
2019.11.02 18:36:19.013 Core 04 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.11.02 18:36:19.202 Core 04 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.11.02 18:36:19.202 Core 04 connected
2019.11.02 18:36:19.211 Core 04 authorized (agent build 2190)
2019.11.02 18:36:19.211 Core 04 genetic pass (0, 53, 17) started
2019.11.02 18:36:19.275 Core 04 common synchronization completed
 
fxsaber:

Now to analyse the situation on the highlighted chunk


you have to move the cursor, remember the pop-up date, open the run chart, go to the required place in the Trade History and double-click on the relevant line in the table.


Can this all be replaced by double clicking on the spot on the chart above?


I posted this suggestion a couple of years ago in the Service Desk.
If it is possible to interact with the run chart in the form of a pop-up message, then it is also possible to implement a double-click transition to the history.
 
Came across this reaction of pressing the Start button of the single pass
2019.11.03 18:25:05.459 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.11.03 18:25:05.459 Core 1  connected
2019.11.03 18:25:05.468 Core 1  disconnected
2019.11.03 18:25:05.468 Core 1  connection closed

Connected and then immediately disconnected. After a minute, it was up and running. There was no visualiser.

 
fxsaber:
Got this reaction of pressing the Start button on a single pass

Connected and then immediately disconnected. After a minute, it was up and running. The visualiser was missing.

The tester had gone haywire

 
fxsaber:

Yeah. Here's a log and a screenshot


We're talking about the Tester. Why GetLastError in this example? The order is not important in this case, either.

Tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code

That's why there are no statistics.

 
Slava:

Tester agent crashed

I had a single run on 2197 yesterday as well, first right clicked through the single runs 10-15 times after optimisation, then any single run in the log added connected and did nothing else, agents were in reidi state, restarting the terminal cures this

 
Igor Makanu:

I also had a single run on 2197 yesterday that would not start, first right clicked through the single runs 10-15 times after optimisation, then any single run added to the log and did nothing else, agents were in reidi state, restarting the terminal cures this

Have to look at agent logs

 
Andrey Pogoreltsev:


When copying a value from here (and possibly from other places), the entire settings block is then pasted instead of the value. I was kind of expecting to copy what I highlighted)

PCM - Copy
1...151617181920212223242526272829...84
New comment