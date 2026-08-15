Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 278
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Is your pc is out of memory ?!
Yup, it doesnt make any difference anymore. - or at least its not measurable.
It was out of curiosity.
EDIT: In a virtual machine it actually shows a slight tendency to perform minimally better, when cache-line and memory optimized. - Though, this test is very synthetic. And its just a tendency... not a guarantee, so could be OS scheduler related, or whatever is between the code and the CPU...BTW: I removed the commented lines from the function, which gave it a bit of an edge.... - Why ever this is the case, but since we are in the picosecond area, its not even possible to draw any conclusions from that.
I will remove this function from the benchmark as it is not reliable:
I compiled this on my machine as X64 regular, no optimizations, then I got this result
A small fix (casting datetime to uint), but increasing performance by two times:
Updated benchmarks v1.10:
I will remove this function from the benchmark as it is not reliable:
I compiled this on my machine as X64 regular, no optimizations, then I got this result
The ratio of runtimes of code that definitely won't be deleted and code that might be deleted will go?
The ratio of runtimes of code that will definitely not be deleted to code that might be deleted will go?
I wonder what google translator will turn this phrase into (((
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Features of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
amrali, 2024.11.30 17:21
I will remove this feature from the benchmark as it is unreliable:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 4410: improvements in performance
fxsaber, 2024.08.31 15:28
Compiler: b4410 vs b4512.
.
This code produces different results when optimisation is disabled.
I.e. some optimisation is enabled in 4512 compared to b4410.
Debug (F5):
A small fix (converting datetime to uint), but doubles performance:
If done for TimeToCalendar, it will speed up there too.
I.e. some optimisation is enabled in 4512 compared to b4410.
It has been unreliable since version 4512, so why do you keep using it?
This function indicates the presence/absence of a particular compiler optimisation, not the presence/absence of the compiler GUI flag of the same name.