Throw away your refinement with stops of 50 unreal pips
It's your first day behind the tester.
Developers are machinelayers for fuck's sake!
Just sick of their demands to post the result!
What did you show? Some curves of unknown origin with a fig in his pocket in the form of a period of training at the end of the chart? Not even a tester!
And here is the result, 360% in 14 months, with a decent balance chart, with a bunch of characteristics, with the original text.
And to MO has a direct result.
This is the finalized Expert Advisor from here
The input is a uniformly distributed random variable from which we get buy/sell. You see - random.
But in all exercises on this branch the error is less than 50%, and the ratio of profitable to unprofitable in the base case is 47/53.
Then why do you need the MO? And why do you need the MO in your version? After all, you don't provide any evidence that the model is not retrained! And if NOT to deal with the problem of retraining, here is a free Expert Advisor fromPetr Voytenko.
Looks like a great advisor (!!!!)
I was going through it, too, back in '10. I wrote about it somewhere. I worked out optimal support-closing deals, and made my entries random, so as not to bother. The idea was to minimize losses by supporting-closing. My surprise, I have got the profit of 10-15% per month.
I went through it, too, back in '10. I wrote about it somewhere. I practiced optimal support-closing deals, and made the entries random, so as not to bother. The idea was to minimize losses by supporting-closing. To my surprise, I have got the profit of 10-15% per month.
When I saw it, I was ecstatic - the clearest proof that it is necessary to deal with the predictive ability of predictors, and necessarily with the proof that this predictive ability does not change much.
Then the tester will prove this fact to us.
And what does the tester prove for the Random Advisor? It only proves that there is a random order at entry. Does the tester for this EA prove the future behavior of the EA? It does not. That was not the question.
cool
Here is an automated version of manual trading
And here is another option because of the other take/stops
The loss, which has been accumulating for a long time in small parts, is here at once.
By changing the parameters it is possible to get the most different variants in appearance.
It seems to me it is just a proof of market randomness, at least, randomness for an observer.
In fact, I work as if it were a random process. Yes, some part of trends is lost, but it is compensated by more trades, because the noise is more high-frequency.
Hmm. In the end, the bulk of the profit is made by the trade support. Well, and, probably, the MM, which I never understood.)
Yes, it has a place.
Game theory begins with the following problem.
In a completely dark room with a blindfold on, the king is trying to catch his page, who is also blindfolded.
Question #1: What strategy should the king follow to catch the boy, who is hiding in the corners, in the minimum number of steps?
Question #2: What strategy should the henchman follow to avoid the king, who is searching in the corners, for a minimum number of steps?
The answer is the same: a uniformly distributed random variable.
Yes, it does.
Well, here we come to a Wiener process, or a Wiener-like process. What's there to predict? The best predictor is the value itself.
But we can predict a normal distribution (or near-normal distribution). Not in the literal sense, of course, like a trace of a candle.