Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 903

TheXpert:

shellexecute + add a data transfer block in python. via mapping, socket, whatever.

If you want, you can even use a virtual environment if you have several of them for different projects.

All this is a project, but here it seems ready to use.

What are the disadvantages?

What are the pros compared to the existing library? The obvious advantage - multilingualism. What else?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Man, if you want to transfer a bot to a VPN - so much hassle it will be, one on top of the other

Well, if it's a cent account..., then yes, it's a problem!

If I'm in the business with the real account with 100 Kilobucks, then what kind of VPN?

 

Practice and test sets. White wrong prediction, dark right prediction. It's too rosy)

TheXpert:

How about passing data to the command line?

SanSanych Fomenko:

Well, if it's a cent account..., then yes, it's a problem!

What do you mean what kind of VPN? A normal one, like Google's?

Everyone switched to the cloud a long time ago.

I was just wondering who did it. The fact that I do - no doubt, the fact that not a programmer is not a problem :) there to do the feats, who knows will do quickly

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Recently searched - Windows machine with one core, 1-2 GB of memory and disk (I do not remember how much, but enough for everything) costs from 300 p / month. It's nice, actually.

There are even free and eternal, but there are restrictions, and I do not understand how they fit.

 

I have a robot for a long time on the UPU for 500 rubles per month. Quite satisfied with everything.....

Well, I have two cores and even 10GB of hard drive....Pravda Mtshka swears at the indicators that like too slow and blah blah blah. I think it lacks some resources...

Yuriy Asaulenko:

on google the first time they give you a year 300 bucks, you make yourself a VPN with a configuration of 30-50 bucks a month, you use a year for free

You get one year free for free and then go to Amazon and beyond.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I have a $300 a month VPN

So who is more effective, if we work in the same field? I earn millions of dollars with 500 rubles, you earn millions with 300 bucks...

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Well, it's up to the owner. For 10-15 bucks a month opportunities are already over the roof. How it all works, I've seen how acquaintances, but myself just thinking. Still, the system for these things should be written - just do not shove. It's not at home, like I just came and looked.

