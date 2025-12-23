Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 903
shellexecute + add a data transfer block in python. via mapping, socket, whatever.
If you want, you can even use a virtual environment if you have several of them for different projects.
All this is a project, but here it seems ready to use.
What are the disadvantages?
What are the pros compared to the existing library? The obvious advantage - multilingualism. What else?
Man, if you want to transfer a bot to a VPN - so much hassle it will be, one on top of the other
Well, if it's a cent account..., then yes, it's a problem!
If I'm in the business with the real account with 100 Kilobucks, then what kind of VPN?
Practice and test sets. White wrong prediction, dark right prediction. It's too rosy)
How about passing data to the command line?
Well, if it's a cent account..., then yes, it's a problem!
And if a normal business, the real under 100 kilobaksov, then what the VPS?
What do you mean what kind of VPN? A normal one, like Google's?
Everyone switched to the cloud a long time ago.
I was just wondering who did it. The fact that I do - no doubt, the fact that not a programmer is not a problem :) there to do the feats, who knows will do quickly
Recently searched - Windows machine with one core, 1-2 GB of memory and disk (I do not remember how much, but enough for everything) costs from 300 p / month. It's nice, actually.
There are even free and eternal, but there are restrictions, and I do not understand how they fit.
I have a robot for a long time on the UPU for 500 rubles per month. Quite satisfied with everything.....
Well, I have two cores and even 10GB of hard drive....Pravda Mtshka swears at the indicators that like too slow and blah blah blah. I think it lacks some resources...
on google the first time they give you a year 300 bucks, you make yourself a VPN with a configuration of 30-50 bucks a month, you use a year for free
You get one year free for free and then go to Amazon and beyond.
I have a $300 a month VPN
So who is more effective, if we work in the same field? I earn millions of dollars with 500 rubles, you earn millions with 300 bucks...
Well, it's up to the owner. For 10-15 bucks a month opportunities are already over the roof. How it all works, I've seen how acquaintances, but myself just thinking. Still, the system for these things should be written - just do not shove. It's not at home, like I just came and looked.