Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 899
About the scaling, that's for Bate the exponent and a direct relative of Erlang himself :))
Haha in that I can't connect these two names, who is Bate? Either a couple rest or I don't know something...
Anyway, the predictor is not as bad (double-checked - the bai rolled back, but the shorts straightened well, not as it was on the screen, but not bad) as I thought, tomorrow I will try it in work, after I add more analog on the upper TF.
Buying
Selling
Alexander_K2 from another thread.
I also have a feeling that the mt5 would be able to render and immediately verify... now I consider the possibility to call python shell directly through winapi and send commands from bot to python, I don't know if it's possible. R and dll do not digest and do not know how and do not want to work with them, although python is not required (looking at articles and works of old-timers) less and less desire to get into the thick of it - 500000 packets and the output is the same as from the bot on 2 MA
What shell do you mean, if linux, it's too much trouble, something like rcmd, and if the wind console, I wrote - there is similar development through my engine and named pipe, but at an early stage, if you want to connect , drop me a line.
Windows, yes. Well, if I think about it - I'll knock, I have not thought about whether I need it at all.
In principle, there is a connection on the git via ZeroMQ and TCP, but I want to do as little sneaking as possible
Actually, I have a wider idea - to make a two-way connection to any console interpreter like Python and R, so that it would be possible to run MQL from them as well, and to add graphical features...
too much in my opinion :) well, if as a commercial product, then fine
enjoy
https://blog.darwinex.com/zeromq-interface-python-r-metatrader4/
Thank you!
I will try to get into it.
Is the grail ready yet? With the AI)
well that's it... you're already oligarchs ))