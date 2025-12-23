Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 908
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Vtreat.R
Thank you.
Is it something in R?
I tried my own set in Rattle - I selected learning on all networks, and ended up with an error after a long time of thinking
In cycles))
But all combinations and PCs will be 24 hours counting...
10 predictors, 2^10 combinations = 1024
20 predictors, = 2^20 = 1048576
That's how many times you have to train a les/nS.
I'm in no hurry... I can throw it on a separate computer and let it count for itself.
But what worthy software is there?
Vtreat.R
How can I run it? I callvtrear() and it frowns.
Will there be any pictures? stop talking about nothing, you don't need any good ones either, lol :)
I don't even know... Doc also gave all the codes for MKUL so the model can be used directly in MT. The only thing I didn't like about elmnn is that no matter how many times I trained it, it always give me the same result on OOS. So, no matter how many times I train it, it always produces the same result.) But the work has just started and I need more tests to get a confident verdict...
How can I run it? I callvtrear(), but it frowns.
Anyway, it's like this. But this is evaluation for target classification where there are only 0 and 1. It's different for regression...
How to correctly interpret the result of the random forest model - is it good or bad?
On the test data (15%)
That's how I could not divide into two files, no one can intelligibly explain :(
How can I run it? I callvtrear() and it frowns.
The package is called differently and it needs:
library(vtreat)
The package contains several functions, why are you too lazy to open documentation?
That's about it. But this is an estimate for the target classification where there are only 0 and 1. It's different for regression...
So it has no graphical shell? How do you open it?
The package is called differently and you need to:
library(vtreat)
The package contains several functions, is it too lazy to open the documentation?
Where to get the documentation?
So it has no graphical shell? And how do you call the help?
No. But I wrote a script that unloads everything into Excel for me and then I work my magic there. I can't give you the script, because it's my brainchild.... Well, I'm there funky original thing done. I don't know how to estimate the predictors, but the result is very readable and convenient table for further analysis ... So on...