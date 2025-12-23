Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 905
Amazon is 100% internet restricted. There is a limited range of servers. Especially the server in america, and your trading server where....??? And how will execute orders from the free VPS. He will fall, you will be hysterical with claims, and you will be told: But you have it free..... So. When I connected to it, I could not even google from it. There either need to request the right or must be forced to register somewhere. That's what stopped me.... No Amazon. Take my word for it...
Misha, calm down.
That's understandable, but it's hard to control. Then there is no difference - at home or on the server. You need alarms, alerts, etc., etc.
No control. If the robot is written correctly it is guaranteed to open a position and close the previous one. Only the execution should be controlled, whether the connection was not before the data center or what else. Exclusively his performance to control ... Sometimes I forget during the day, then I will remember and look, but he has already closed the old position and is already on the plus side. It makes me happy :-)
Misha, calm down.
What does that have to do with it? I tried it, I know. You, Max, tried the free Amazon server????
I gave advice about google, I've heard of amazon, but I do not think it's that bad.
google has a fire, you can choose the location you want, 100% stability, 100% protection
I'm not arguing about Google's, but forget what you heard about Amazon's. I once connected to it and stunned by brakes and too limited resources which even the MT is not enough just then, and thought that in such an important case is better to pay the same 300 rubles, but at least you can present in case of what. You're actually paying for reliability, that he was always online. There is also technical support for this. You can't even charge for free PVA. I'm sure they have some force majeure clauses in their offer and probably they are not liable for free PVA. You have a robot that did not turn over and instead of a good surplus, you have a giant minus. You'll tear your hair on your leg and wish you had listened to the good old Mischka who told you so. If you plan to rent the UPU, it's better to rent it for at least a minimal fee......
but to pass data to the command line?
it is possible, but in my opinion it is a perversion with possible pitfalls because command line arguments are not originally intended for transferring large arrays of data
It is possible, but it seems to me a perversion. with possible pitfalls, because command line arguments are not originally designed to transfer large data arrays
Yeah, I got it, thanks, I'll think about it. Just if pretrain do it in python, and from bot send small blocks to calculate current values, then maybe it's ok.
I paid n bucks for reliability at other popular hosting sites, the same difference from cheap ones is that they reboot suddenly and then scheduled maintenance. Especially special hosting, which is positioned for bots - not recommended. RuVds ping to the opener 3 ms, normal. I do not remember its stability.
ah, and you can't pass binary data on the command line, i.e. you have to convert it to base64 for example and then back again.
useful, senk )