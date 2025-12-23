Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 906

Bros!!! I don't understand why it doesn't output values. I'm not really good at MT5 and I've been remaking this turntable from MT4. I think I've adapted everything but there is no information on the screen. Please. Don't refuse!!!!
ClusterX_Stochastic.mq5  18 kb
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
You're really something, Misha ....

Mihail Marchukajtes, 2018.05.13 18:08

So who is more effective, if we work in the same field? I earn millions with 500 rubles, you with 300 bucks...


Don't you have any grannies for free-lancing?

I'm not sure how to make a profit...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Don't you have any grannies for freelancing?

Let others earn money, as they say, who does what they do...

It's all written there. Just a peek and a hint. No need to do....

Mihail Marchukajtes:

look at the errors

2018.05.14 00:48:07.112 ClusterX_Stochastic (EURUSD,M15)        Failed to copy data from the iMA indicator, error code 4807
2018.05.14 00:48:07.115 ClusterX_Stochastic (EURUSD,M15)        array out of range in 'ClusterX_Stochastic.mq5' (233,16)
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

You have been told in Russian:


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Man, I never understood how to correct such a mistake.... :-(

Mihail Marchukajtes:

can't load the ClusterDelta indicator - either you specify the wrong path or what

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

It loads everything, but it complains about the array, I do not know what I do not like, because the array is dynamic :-(

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

Well, the fact that it is dynamic is good, but setting the right size for the moment, I have not found. Maybe you should at least do it.

  i = offset;
  if( ArrayResize(Delta, offset) < offset ) return(0);
P.S. Looked more attentively the code. It will be more correct.
Half of the code is uncommented, half of the variables are not assigned values, like drawbegin... in short, it's up to the psychics, what should the output be there)
