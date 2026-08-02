Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2305
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While I'm fiddling with the Fourier, I've sketched an example
Top:
Bottom:
While I'm fiddling with the Fourier, I've sketched an example
Top:
Bottom:
can you decipher what this means?Absolute zero in DSP, cosines and sines
Interesting picture
can you decipher what this means?Absolute zero in DSP, cosines and sines
I don't even know what to comment on. On the top figure are the increments and their cumulus, on the bottom their spectra. For the increments 3 sines on the spectrum is clearly visible.
I don't even know what to comment on. On the top figure are the increments and their cumulus, and on the bottom figure are their spectra. For the increments there are 3 sines on the spectrum.
Well, how do you make a profit out of it?
Well, how do we get profit out of it?
On the spectrum of increments we see 3 peaks, we create a filter for them, extrapolate it, profit
On the spectrum of increments we see 3 peaks, under them we make a filter, extrapolate it, profit
we don't see the period of the peaks, what to count from what
Do you have one on python?
you can't see what's counting from what
but there is on python?
For 1024 samples of the original series, the period of 64 will be at 1024/64+1=17 points, with a constant component at the 1st point. The frequencies will mirror relative to 1024/2, meaning there will be two peaks (at the beginning and end)
I don't. There's just a Fourier transform and that's it. I generated the sequence, made the transformation and plotted it.
I didn't test the code:
Interesting picture
what are the classes in this picture?
what are the classes in this picture?
In the left column, two classes (blue and red)