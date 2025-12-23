Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 653
Alexander, you have a wonderful branch called "From Theory to Practice" - write there. Your posts have nothing to do with the MO topic at all.
By the way, product advertising is forbidden on the forum, and you openly engage in it.
Moderators, Au...
The devil is in the way )))
Please believe and to speed up the process of turning in the project help:
write a program to convert tick archives from any broker
I magically came across Garik Sukachev's concert and the converter somehow inspired and wrote itself.
Add Garik to the list of beneficiaries of your project :)
Here is MT5 script in atache, you need to work with it like this
First, create a table with ticks.
1) Start the MT5, connect to your broker (or to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and create a demo account right there in the terminal)
2) Go to View -> Symbols. Find the desired symbol in the table and click on it with the mouse so that the right bottom bar shows its details
3) Go to the "ticks" tab, select dates, "all" or "bid/ask" mode, then click "query" button and then the "export" button at the bottom of the window. you will get a csv file with ticks.
If you have your own ticks source, then just make a csv file in exactly the same format as mt5 does -
The first two columns are mandatory.
Bid and ask can be left blank (means past value unchanged).
Last and volume I do not use in the script (brokers rarely fill them), do not create and do not fill them.
Save the ready csv file to folder C:\Users\IvanPetrov\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files, otherwise the script in MT5 will not get access to it.
In MT5, go to the File menu - open the data folder
Then go to the folder MQL5/Scripts
In this folder, save the file TicksDiscrInt.mq5 from the attack here
Restart MT5, it should compile and show the script in the navigator
Open any chart, drag the script from the navigator to launch it.
Change parameters there - the file name with ticks, the name of a new converted file, increment in msec (1 sec = 1000), the csv separator (the default tab in the settings), and the number of decimal places in the prices in the new file.
Wait until the script icon disappears from the top corner of the price chart, it's done. The new scv file will be in the same folder ...\Terminal\Common/ Files
Here is an archive with scv file with ticks and converted csv file with increments of 789 msec.
I had a lot of trouble with this indicator, while I added levels to it, in the form of BB on a simple CK. It seems better to make an exponential, which would be more responsive, and no arima is needed. And it is finally possible to make a bot and see
The same principle can be used to get signals for predicting 1 instrument, not 2 as here, it's convenient to get signals for regression MOs, by the way
So, here we go! I owe you a free working version of TC. Pockets, pockets ready! I'm not kidding.
I had a lot of trouble with this indicator, while I added levels to it, in the form of BB on a simple CK. It seems better to make an exponential, which would be more responsive, and no arima is needed. And it is finally possible to make a bot and see
The same principle can be used to get signals for predicting 1 instrument, not 2 as here, it is convenient to get signals for regression MOs, by the way
It's not a BB there, but a slightly different variance calculation. But this indicator is also very good. Vivat, Maxim - you are on the right track, but I still have some work to do.
Guys, well, write all in his theme - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552, not in the MO. Cocked up the topic finally.
I'll delete my own message later.
Well, to calculate the model I already use the increments taken with exponential lags :) and since the output series is almost stationary, the BB should do the same
Anyway, this way is correct and ingenious. Only we need to go through it to the end. Where is Michael the teacher? Why is not included in the unrestrained pursuit of gold? Gone, completely gone... Tangled up in neural networks... It is time to help him out!
Process the data. Output either boxplots or beautiful curves in columns.
With fixed step, where 1 curvilinear = width of window (12k or whatever you have)
"Stationarity" is not strict and will float, the main thing is not that)))
Beautiful curves can be drawn in R)))
https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/ggjoy/vignettes/introduction.html
https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/ggjoy/vignettes/gallery.html
I remember, I remember about that task of yours. I'll do it eventually.